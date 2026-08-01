Used car scams in Singapore: What every buyer should watch out for

Buying a used car can be a great way to save money, especially in Singapore where car ownership comes with significant costs.

A well-maintained used vehicle can offer excellent value, lower depreciation and immediate availability compared to a brand-new car.

However, while most dealers and private sellers are honest, there are situations where buyers may unknowingly purchase a vehicle with hidden issues or agree to terms that aren't as straightforward as they seem. Understanding the common warning signs can help you make a more informed decision and avoid costly mistakes.

Before signing on the dotted line, here are some of the most common used car scams and red flags every buyer in Singapore should know.

A price that's too good to be true

Everyone loves a good deal, but if a used car is priced significantly below similar listings, it's worth taking a closer look.

An unusually low asking price could indicate hidden mechanical issues, accident damage or additional fees that only appear later in the buying process. In some cases, the advertised price may also be tied to specific financing packages or trade-in conditions that aren't immediately obvious.

Always compare similar models, model years and mileage before deciding whether a deal is genuinely worth pursuing.

The odometer doesn't always tell the full story

A car with low mileage is often seen as more desirable, but the odometer isn't always the full story.

Although odometer tampering is illegal, buyers should still compare the displayed mileage with the vehicle's service records and overall condition.

Excessive wear on the steering wheel, pedals or driver's seat that doesn't match the mileage may be worth investigating further.

Requesting maintenance records can also help verify whether the vehicle's mileage is consistent over time.

Accident history may not always be disclosed

A used car can look almost brand new after repairs, making it difficult to tell whether it has previously been involved in a major accident.

Ask the seller whether the vehicle has undergone accident repairs and request any available documentation. A professional pre-purchase inspection can also identify signs of previous structural repairs or damage that may not be obvious during a visual inspection.

Being transparent about a vehicle's history helps buyers make better-informed decisions.

Hidden fees after you've agreed on a price

The advertised price isn't always the final amount you'll pay.

Some buyers only discover additional administrative charges, processing fees, warranty packages or financing requirements after deciding to purchase the vehicle. Before placing a deposit, ask for a complete breakdown of all costs so there are no surprises later.

Understanding the total purchase price allows you to compare offers more accurately.

Pressure to make a quick decision

One of the oldest sales tactics is creating a sense of urgency.

A seller may mention that another buyer is ready to make an offer or encourage you to place a deposit immediately to avoid missing out. While genuine interest from other buyers is certainly possible, you should never feel pressured into making a decision before you've completed the necessary checks.

Taking a little more time today could save you significant expense in the future.

Skipping the test drive or inspection

If a seller refuses to let you test drive the car or discourages an independent inspection, consider it a warning sign.

A proper test drive allows you to evaluate the engine, transmission, steering, suspension and braking performance. An independent pre-purchase inspection by a qualified mechanic can also uncover hidden mechanical issues that may not be immediately noticeable.

The small cost of an inspection can provide valuable peace of mind before committing to a purchase.

Outstanding loans and ownership matters

Before completing the purchase, ensure all ownership details are in order.

Buyers should confirm that the necessary paperwork is complete and that there are no outstanding financial obligations or ownership issues that could delay the transfer process. If anything appears unclear, ask questions before proceeding.

Proper documentation helps ensure a smoother ownership transfer.

Protect yourself before you buy

Buying a used car doesn't have to be stressful. Doing your research, comparing multiple listings and asking the right questions can significantly reduce the risk of unpleasant surprises.

Take your time, inspect the vehicle carefully, review its service history and don't hesitate to arrange an independent inspection if you're unsure. A trustworthy seller should have no issue answering reasonable questions and providing the information you need to make an informed decision.

A little preparation today can help you avoid costly mistakes and enjoy greater confidence throughout your ownership journey.

Frequently asked questions

Should I get a pre-purchase inspection?

Yes. An independent pre-purchase inspection can identify mechanical issues, previous accident damage and other problems that may not be visible during a test drive. It can provide added peace of mind before you commit to a purchase.

Is buying a used car from a private seller riskier than buying from a dealer?

Both options have their advantages. Private sellers may offer lower prices, while dealers may provide warranties or additional services. Regardless of who you're buying from, always inspect the vehicle thoroughly, verify its history and avoid making rushed decisions.

What should I do if a deal seems too good to be true?

Approach the deal with caution. Ask for the vehicle's service history, inspect the car in person, take it for a test drive and consider arranging an independent inspection. If the seller refuses reasonable requests or pressures you to pay immediately, it may be best to walk away.

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This article was first published in Motorist.