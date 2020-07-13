Useful ways to treat mosquito bites on babies

They may not even be aware of the bites until it starts to itch. This is a major concern for many mothers owing to the probable risks that come with mosquito bites.

While Malaria, Dengue and Chikungunya are the common illnesses associated with mosquitoes, its immediate effects include rashes, itching and swelling.

Therefore, it is important to keep those mosquito stings at bay by following preventive methods. However, if the pesky mosquitoes have already done their job, it’s good to know the different tips on how to treat mosquito bite marks on babies.

Important tips to treat mosquito bites on babies

Mosquito bites are a real nuisance! Although we have enough preventive measures, one cannot avoid it at all times. So it is important to understand the different ways of treating mosquito bites.

Let’s take a look at some of the important techniques and home remedies on how to treat mosquito bites on babies.

Apply ice

PHOTO: Unsplash

Applying ice/crushed ice on the area bitten by the mosquito helps relieve itching and reduce swelling from the bite.

Avoid scratching

Don’t let your little one scratch her skin because it can lead to rashes and bite scars. Instead, gently rub your baby’s skin with cloth or hand to ease itching and go for mild anti-itch lotions.

Apply lotion

Certain antihistamine creams, aloe vera gels and Lacto calamine lotions work wonders in eliminating bite marks and inflammation.

You can also apply 1 to 2 spoons of diluted Listerine or pat some drops of lemon juice (wash it off with warm water post 15 minutes or immediately in case of skin irritation) on the affected area for a cooling effect.

Honey

PHOTO: Unsplash

A small layer of honey on the affected area will greatly help soothe the skin and avoid further inflammation.

Sea Salt

For antiseptic and anti-inflammatory effect post mosquito bite, a small amount of sea salt mixed with warm water will do the trick. Take care to not let it come in contact with your baby’s sensitive areas and eyes.

Baking Soda

Rubbing a small amount of baking soda mixed with 1 cup of water on the affected part of the skin (for about 10 minutes) will help reduce itching. Wash it off immediately if it causes irritation.

Oatmeal

PHOTO: Unsplash

Applying oatmeal paste or giving an oatmeal bath is also good for reducing irritation. However, it’s best to try it over a small area first to see if it causes adverse effects.

Look for symptoms

Fever, vomiting, headache and nausea in kids can be signs of mosquito-borne diseases. Always look for these symptoms and see a doctor immediately if any of these symptoms persist after a mosquito bite.

Mosquito bite prevention

It is always good to take preventive measures as much as possible rather than repenting later. Here are some things you can do to prevent mosquito bites:

Protective clothing

Covering your baby with full-length clothing as much as possible is the best way to avoid bug bites. Make sure to use cotton, loose fitted and lightweight clothing for your kids’ comfort. Also, choose light-coloured garments because dark hues often attract mosquitoes and insects.

Mosquito nets

PHOTO: Unsplash

Cover your baby’s bed with a good mosquito net and secure it well. See that no mosquitoes are trapped inside the net and check regularly because you might open the net several times to attend to your little one.

If the kids have a separate bed, show them how to use the nets and keep them closed at all times.

It is also good to install mesh and screens on your doors/windows to avoid mosquito entry.

Right repellent

Natural repellents/fragrances or those with low chemical concentration, like the ones with below 30 per cent DEET or picaridin, are good for use when you have kids at home.

Selecting the right mosquito repellent for babies and kids is important so as to avoid any side effects.

However, it is advised not to use repellents on babies less than 2 months of age.

Mosquito breeding areas

Check for mosquito breeding areas in your surroundings and clean them regularly. Plant pots, water tanks, stagnant water, coolers, pet dishes, etc. are some of the places you need to keep a check on.

Studies have also shown that spreading tea and coffee wastes all over your yard helps in limiting mosquito reproduction.

Mosquito hours

Avoid taking your kids out during peak mosquito hours. Ensure that the doors and windows are shut at dawn and dusk because that is the time when mosquitoes are highly active.

Fragrance-free products

Mosquitoes and bugs are attracted to scented soaps, perfumes and other fragrances. So ensure that you avoid using such products on your baby.

With these key tips on mosquito bite prevention and how to treat mosquito bite marks on babies, you’ll be well-equipped for the mosquito season.

Also, be aware of the mosquito-borne illnesses, and study their preventive measures and treatment methods so that you know what needs to be done at every step.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.