Usher in the Year of the Snake with Singapore Mint collectibles including Sanrio Hello Kitty exclusives

The holiday season has started. Christmas is barely a few weeks away and in January 2025, it will be the Lunar New Year.

To commemorate the Year of the Snake, the Singapore Mint has launched the Sanrio Characters Lunar New Year Collection, which includes the Sanrio Hello Kitty Zodiac 999 Fine Gold collection.

This collection consists of 12 mini gold bars, with each 0.1g 999 fine gold bar featuring Hello Kitty dressed in different zodiac animal outfits — a perfect gift for Hello Kitty fans and collectors.

It is currently priced at $78 (U.P. $88) and the promotion will run until Jan 31, 2025.

Collectors and fans can also get the Sanrio Characters Daruma Mystery Medallions Series.

Comprising seven cute keychains, each with unique designs, this series features characters like Hello Kitty, My Melody and Kuromi among others, and works great as both a keepsake and accessory.

The collection includes the 24K gold-plated chase medallion and two exclusive rose gold designs. There are also four silver versions among them.

Also in time for the new year are the 2025 Year of the Snake Almanac coins, unveiled by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Nov 15.

The 2025 coins feature the Snake, an animal in the Chinese zodiac cycle, set against the backdrop of Henderson Waves within the Southern Ridges. The front of each coin bears the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2025.

The coins will be available in 10 variations, comprising different face values, shapes, metallic compositions and minting relief effects. Special premium coin sets with different coin combinations will also be on sale.

These coins can be purchased from Jan 1, 2025, and pre-orders can be placed with The Singapore Mint until Dec 15.

The Singapore Mint also has the Gram Gold Collection, an accessible set for young collectors.

At just one gram each, these ingots have a starting price of $168 and are an affordable option for those who have just started accumulating gold.

There are 24 unique designs, each released progressively throughout the year.

Nine iconic designs have been released so far, including the Merlion, Orchid, Snowman and Christmas Tree.

