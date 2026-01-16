Embracing Tai Sui: I turn to AI for tips to achieve a harmonious and auspicious year

Every Chinese New Year, I join fellow mallgoers in an intense and imperative ritual: decoding our zodiac readings amid the decorative displays. Nothing marks an auspicious start to the new year like a good luck prediction from a fengshui master, right?

My Chinese zodiac is the Ox, which as it turns out, will be facing a 'Fan Tan Sui' or clash year. The Tai Sui refers to stars tied to Jupiter's position, which affects and governs the astrological energy of zodiac animals. For 2026, those born in the year of the Ox, Rat, Horse, and Rabbit are said to be in conflict with the Tai Sui, or Fan Tai Sui, which typically entail astrological predictions for a rockier year ahead.

A quick inquiry with my trusty AI advisor (aka ChatGPT) tells me that a clash year doesn't necessarily point to bad luck. In fact, with planning and good intentions, a clash year can lead to upward movement, prosperity, and growth.

Since generative AI has been helping me plan everything from vacations to the interior design for my in-progress BTO, I thought it'd be fun to let it also guide my decisions to achieve a harmonious and prosperous new year.

If you'd like to try it out yourself, here's a prompt you could use for AI to chart predictions for you in the year ahead:

"I was born in [your birth month and year]. As Chinese New Year rolls around, help me predict my luck and detail plans to ensure I have a meaningful and fulfilling year ahead."

Move better, get stronger

2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse which typically indicates movement, unpredictability and transformation. With that, AI thinks it's a good idea for me to anticipate and manage potential burnout. One proposed solution was that I integrate more physical movement to build emotional grounding, momentum and clarity. Incorporating exercise into my life has been a way to build physical and mental strength. Though, if I'm being frank, a structured fitness regime isn't always the easiest to stick to when things get hectic.

To hold myself accountable in the year ahead, I made a trip to True Fitness at Great World (#03-115) to explore its myriad of fitness facilities and programmes, including adrenaline-packed spin classes to revitalising hot yoga sessions.

A membership at True Fitness starts at $140 per month and gives me access to a full suite of gym facilities, fitness classes, and post-sweat amenities like showers. I'm looking forward to moving every week, which would go a long way in improving my cardiovascular health and stamina, while also building mental endurance to help me not sweat the small things.

Lay the groundwork for career opportunities

Year of the Ox-born like myself are up for a slew of career challenges that will push us beyond our comfort zone in the new year. However, leaning into these can also present opportunities for meaningful growth. AI recommended taking on new projects, career movements and responsibilities as they come.

Said ChatGPT: "If you choose growth over endurance, boundaries over people-pleasing, and direction over comfort, this can be one of your most defining adult years yet."

In anticipation of new possibilities in the workplace, I wanted a decorative pick-me-up to jazz up my desk in the office.

That's when I came across Slow Green at Great World (#02-K103). Their meticulously crafted arrangements use preserved natural elements like flowers and stones to create artful displays, serving as perfect embellishments that add colour and life to any home or workspace.

I was instantly drawn to the Rosewood - Teaman's Retreat. Apart from being a charming and beautiful ornament, the bonsai, which are cultivated through dedicated training and shaping, serves as a wonderful reminder to respond to transformation with quiet strength and grace.

Reignite relationship with romantic date nights

With a clash year, it's also natural to expect some trouble in paradise, as mismatched goals and schedules threaten to bring about conflict in romantic relationships.

To prevent potential friction with my BTO-partner, ChatGPT proposed enhancing our bond with quality time to build trust, stability and connection. One way to do so is by deliberately bringing back good ol' dates over our usual lazy hangouts at home, as stimulating conversations in a romantic setting can breathe new life into the relationship.

A new spot we discovered was Da Paolo Gastronomia at Great World (#01-163). The restaurant is a scene straight out of our vision boards for a dream honeymoon in Italy, with a courtyard concept that's intimate and cosy, perfect for a weekend brunch date.

Sharing a plate of homemade pasta and hand-stretched pizza as frothy bubbles from our cappuccino line our lips, it's easy to imagine we've been whisked away into an Italian escape.

Freshening up for the new year with fun activities

Though the new year is marked with a series of new stressors and obstacles, I'm choosing to remain optimistic about its transformative potential with intentional and growth-focused choices.

To begin the year on a high note, there are also a bunch of activities to usher in the Chinese New Year in spirit of renewal and a bold fresh start. From Jan 16 to Mar 3, shoppers can look forward to the following at Great World:

This article is brought to you in partnership with Great World.

