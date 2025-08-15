USS Halloween Horror Nights 2025: Haunted houses inspired by Stranger Things, Thai film series Death Whisperer

October is just around the corner, which means one thing — spooky season is upon us.

Ahead of the occasion, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) announced in a press release on Thursday (Aug 14) that Halloween Horror Nights 13 at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) will be held from Sept 26 to Nov 1.

This year, tickets are more affordable too, at $68 for non-peak nights and $78 for peak nights. Last year's tickets were $80 for non-peak nights and $90 for peak nights.

Guests can look forward to four haunted houses, two scare zones and two live shows.

Out of the four haunted houses, three are based off popular shows and books.

Probably the most anticipated one would be Stranger Things, which was first featured in Halloween Horror Nights 8 in 2018.

This year's edition was inspired by seasons two, three and four of the famous Netflix original series and the theme is timely since the show's final season will be released on Nov 26.

From Starcourt Mall to Vecna's mind lair, guests can relive the show's intense moments in the recreation of the supernatural environment.

Another haunted house is based off Death Whisperer, a popular horror film franchise that ranks among Thailand's highest-grossing films.

Death Whisperer was adapted from the story of a vengeful spirit in search of a new host and is set in rural Kanchanaburi, Thailand, in 1972.

The haunted house recreates moments from the first two films, from swamps and wheatfields to the witch's twisted hut.

Once again, this theme is timely because Death Whisperer 3 is premiering worldwide on Oct 1.

There's also The Unruly Immortals, a haunted house inspired by the hit online Chinese novel that amassed more than 11.3 million subscribers across Chinese culture and entertainment group Yuwen's online literature platforms.

This is USS's first collaboration with a Chinese novel intellectual property.

In this haunted house, guests will follow high school student Li Huowang as he navigates two conflicting realities — one where ancient rituals transform him into living medicine, and a hospital ward where doctors deny the supernatural and insist his visions are hallucinations.

The final haunted house, Singapore's Most Haunted: Build To Horror, was first introduced in last year's edition of Halloween Horror Nights.

This time around, the story revolves around unsuspecting residents living on a burial ground for unclaimed bodies and an entity called Demonic Sinseh, who possesses innocent people through his dark rituals.

Scare zones and live shows

Apart from the haunted houses, guests can look forward to two scare zones and two live shows.

The first scare zone is The Fearground, which is presented by soft-drinks brand Fanta.

Here, a once fun and innocent fair becomes a place of horror and guests will face chaotic carnies like Madame Marionette and Bonebreaker. The carnival's ringleader, The Death Devil, is also looking for contestants for his twisted game.

The second is The Realm of Yokai, which is inspired by the Hyakki Yagyo (Night Parade of 100 Demons).

Guests will need to look out for spirits, demons and forgotten creatures from ancient Japanese folklore that will emerge from the shadows.

As for the shows, there is Dare or Die Live! Which, a horror gameshow, as well as Once Upon a Time…to Die, which features mutilated master of time who is fast approaching his end.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights can be purchased on RWS Sentosa's website and through its official ticketing partner Klook.

Going in a group? There's the Frights for Four bundle deal of four tickets. This comes with perks including early entry to the park and guests will have access to rides from 4pm. Tickets cost $480 for a group of four.

Another option is the Halloween Horror Nights RIP Tour, which is a guided VIP experience that lets guests skip the queues at the haunted houses and rides. Additionally, they can enjoy special experiences including a private meet and greet with select Halloween Horror Nights 13 characters. Tickets cost $260 for one pax.

Want to skip the long queues? Get the Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass, which allows guests to skip the regular lines one time at all haunted houses. There's also the Halloween Horror Nights Express Plus Pass that allows guests to skip the regular lines one time at all haunted houses, as well as participating rides and attractions.



Guests who have purchased the newly launched USS Season Pass can also enjoy exclusive discounts on select Halloween Horror Nights tickets. Do note that Halloween Horror Nights tickets must be purchased separately.

