Get paid to scare: Actors wanted for Halloween Horror Nights 2026

Think you have what it takes to be a scare actor at one of the biggest Halloween events of the year?

Time to put your scary face on as Universal Studios Singapore (USS) at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is holding open auditions for Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 2026 this June, the theme park announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 20).

The auditions will be held at Kallang Wave Mall across two weekends — on June 13 and 14 as well as on June 20 and June 21 — from 9am to 8pm.

"Not everyone walks in knowing what they're capable of. This is your sign to step into the fog," said USS.

The casting call sparked excitement among users, with several expressing their interest to take part and tagging their friends to encourage them to sign up together.

Some commentors chimed in saying that they are former HHN scare actors and that they'll consider participating again this year, adding that it's a "tiring but fun" experience.

Separately, the theme park has also put up a hiring notice for other operational roles for HHN 2026, including casual crew members, guides, costume specialists and F&B staff.

Perks include complimentary duty meals, free shuttle service from Harbourfront to Resorts World Sentosa and free transport home to the nearest drop-off point. Hourly wages start from $14, plus additional incentives where applicable.

More information can be found on RWS' website.

HHN is an annual after-dark Halloween event at USS, typically running from end-September to after Oct 31. This year's edition will mark the event's 14th run in Singapore.

Previous installations featured themes inspired by local folklore, films and popular franchises including Netflix's Stranger Things and All of Us Are Dead.

This year's theme has yet to be revealed.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com