Vaginal tightening: Simple ways to tighten your private parts

Read also

These include childbirth, menopause and the inevitable aging process. In each of these situations you lose estrogen and that can lead to vaginal relaxation or loosening.

Having more or less sex has nothing to do with the elasticity of your vagina.

So let's take a look at the three reasons and how your vagina naturally stretches from its original position in each case.

1. NATURAL CHILD BIRTH

Each time you give birth your pelvic muscles are put under a tremendous amount of pressure. This also means that your cervix becomes loose after each birthing session. Also the number of children and the short period between each birth also causes the vaginal entry to expand and become loose.

In fact, some women opt for a caesarean section in order to 'save' their vaginas from all that stretching. But let's break that bubble right now. A caesarean section cannot prevent your vulva from opening up and becoming loose.

Irrespective of your birth plan, this automatically happens because of the weight of your baby, your genes, whether you did any pelvic floor exercises during your pregnancy and the number of deliveries you've had.

2. MEDICAL CONDITIONS

You will notice that your vulva has become loose or flappy either due to menopause or medical complications like cysts and in some cases cancer.

Although this doesn't really cause any problems with child birth, it can impact a woman's self-esteem in the long run.

If you have had any medical complications involving a surgical procedure around your uterus or cervix, you might want to get your vagina checked. The good thing is that vaginal tightening is no longer just a fad, it has become a possibility.

3. AGEING PROCESS

Your age plays a crucial role in how your body changes over the years. Just as it goes with other parts of your body, your vagina also becomes loose as the years pass by.