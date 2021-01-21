Valentine's Day 2021: How to celebrate on a budget

This Valentine’s Day, get ready to serenade your significant other with cheap – yet chic – options that won’t dim the romance.

With the Chinese New Year, New Year’s Day and Christmas pummelling your wallet since December 2020, you might want to cut back on your expenses without compromising on quality.

We have rounded up some amazing deals that even Venus, the Goddess of Love, will approve. You can expect the usual paraphernalia of Valentine’s Day gifts such as flowers, chocolates, dinner, and drinks.

Mostly reasonably priced if you use the right credit cards or book early, these treats will captivate both your hearts and palates.

Valentine’s Day bouquet

Say it with flowers and surprise her with a bouquet of lovely red roses. With prices highly marked up especially for this day, here are some offers you should check out.

1. FarEastFlora.com

Have the flowers delivered to your loved ones, right to their doorstep. The FarEastFlora.com Valentine’s Day Collection for this year includes the timeless, beautiful bouquets of farm-fresh roses, lilies, hydrangeas, and tulips.

With proper care, these floral arrangements will last for at least five days, bringing much warmth and love to your home setup after it’s presented on date night.

From now till 11 February, enjoy up to $50 off your bouquet when you order via FarEastFlora.com. Hand bouquet prices start from $69.90 ($74.79 with GST), excluding delivery fee.

2. Floral Garage

Floral Garage offers a wide assortment of bouquets, including flowers and teddy bears in various wrapping styles or in tin boxes, glass bell jars, or paper.

The most unique? How about ordering your loved one a fruit bouquet! Prices for a sunflower hand bouquet start from $24.57, excluding delivery.

Remember, having a limited budget is the key to keeping costs low for Valentine’s Day. The recommendations above are just some of the affordable options you can look at from wholesale florists that deliver in Singapore.

Valentine’s Day chocolate

What would Valentine’s Day be like without decadent and delicious chocolates? With so many merchants offering the ubiquitous milk, hazelnut or dark chocolates, the unique versions from Hello Chocolate will certainly ‘WOW’ your loved one.

Outstanding in concept and design, Hello Chocolate’s creative blend of flavours will make you crave for more.

This 100g Zotter Heart with Whisky Centre ($25.00) is made with milk chocolate and almond chocolate, filled with a dark Scotch Whisky chocolate mousse and decorated with crispy passionfruit and blueberry chocolate fruit bits. Noms.

If you want to impress without spending too much, the Raaka Raw Chocolate with Pink Sea Salt is an amazing choice. Priced at $12, the 55g bar is a fruity, complex salted dark chocolate to end all salted dark chocolates.

Valentine’s Day dinner

Take your special someone to a splendid Valentine’s Day dinner. With so many hot deals to choose from, we have highlighted a few places for you to celebrate in style.

Pro tip: Be sure to use these best dining credit cards to pay for your meal and maximise your rewards.

1. Marriott Café

Seafood aficionados will be thrilled to taste a tantalising selection of treasures from the deep such as freshly shucked oysters, snow crab legs, Boston lobsters, lobster thermidor, whole salt-crusted baked salmon and oyster florentine.

Meat lovers are not left out too! Be tempted by sumptuous offerings like roast pork saddle stuffed with prunes and pancetta, slow-roasted Australian beef prime ribs, cold cuts, pate, and rillettes.

Those with a sweet tooth will be delighted to see an array of caramel éclairs, chocolate raspberry creams, strawberry baked cheesecakes, and more.

Marriott Café

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865

2. Porta

Specially concocted for Feb 14, Porta’s 4-Course Cupid Menu will make you both swoon with delight.

Start the evening with a Purple Potato Soup that intermingles sweet and savoury sensations into one plate, with a decadent crème fraiche topped off with light crispy wonton skin and smoky harissa oil.

The second course is presented with a smooth Chilled Angel Hair Pasta, prepared with crabmeat, ikura, truffle oil, sesame and chives.

Meat lovers will delight in the mouth-melting Angus Ribeye or the delicate marbling of a Norwegian Salmon.

And finally, the couple will be treated with a rich Chocolate Hazelnut Praline to end the date on a sweet note.

Porta

Park Hotel Clarke Quay1 Unity Street, Singapore 237987

Price: $64++ per person

Promotion: Early Bird Treat (for dine-in and e-shop bookings before Feb 10, 2021): 15 per cent off 4-Course Cupid Menu.

Customers who dine-in will also enjoy 10per cent off house wines.

Use promo code VDAY15 for e-store orders. A 3-day advance notice applies. Takeaways and self-collections are on 14 Feb, from 11am to 8.30pm.

Valentine’s Day bar hopping

After a romantic and hearty dinner, wind down with some drinks at a fancy bar. To sweeten the deal, you get to enjoy cheap drinks or 1-for-1 deals, perfect for couple’s night out.

If you are along Orchard Road or City Hall, head to one of Singapore’s most renowned rooftop bar, Loof for its chill vibes.

Here, indulge in house pour spirits, draft beers, prosecco and house wines which are priced according to the hour. Happy Hour starts from 5pm to 8pm.

Remember, if you drink, don’t drive. At the end of the night, be sure to use these 5 credit cards to pay for your Grab ride home.

Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her

If you are pondering over getting the ideal gift for your significant other, take the online route and check out the current offers on Lazada, which has all kinds of Valentine’s Day gift recommendations.

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

As Valentine’s Day approaches, more deals will be available on the site. So keep a lookout for our updates. Meanwhile, make sure you have the right cashback credit card pegged to your Lazada account to earn rebates when you buy the gifts for your other half.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.