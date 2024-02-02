Valentine's Day 2024: 8 affordable staycation hotels from $138

Valentine's Day is a controversial topic. Most people fall into one of two camps — those who think it's a meaningless non-event exploited by businesses to earn money, and those who feel pressured to pull out all the stops and blow their partner's mind on Feb 14.

It seems that many people fall into that second group. The National Retail Federation in the US forecasts that consumers will spend $14.2 billion this Valentine's Day, with the bulk of spending going to candy, greeting cards, and flowers.

But perhaps some of you out there are looking to buy experiences instead of material things. If you're looking for a quick staycation and don't have the time or money to plan an overseas trip, we're here to guarantee you quality time with our list of affordable, cool, and cosy hotels perfect for couples.

Rates fluctuate, but for the purpose of this article we're looking at a one-night stay on Feb 14, 2024 itself. I've also included the user ratings for each hotel on various travel platforms and the most affordable platform to book your staycation on between Agoda, Trip.com and Booking.com.

Here are eight stylish reasonably-priced joints where you can organise a staycation from just $138.

1. Great Madras (from $154 on Agoda)

The Great Madras is a good option if you're a fan of the slightly grungy and backpacker-friendly vibe of Little India and Jalan Besar. Located near Rochor MRT, the boutique hotel is also within walking distance of Bugis, so you'll have plenty to do if you manage to find time to leave the room.

The 3-star boutique hotel has a hipsterish modern feel. Rooms are tastefully decorated with plants, patterned wallpaper and interesting tiling choices, so you won't have to worry about the place feeling like a business hotel. The hotel also has a pool, a bistro, and its very own in-house barber. If your date abhors anything mainstream, this place will tickle his/her inner hipster.

A night in The Deluxe Room costs $154 on Agoda. All the other rooms are sold out, so book soon to avoid disappointment.

Agoda rating : 6.5/10 (1,560 reviews)

: 6.5/10 (1,560 reviews) Booking.com rating : 5.3/10 (416 reviews)

: 5.3/10 (416 reviews) Trip.com rating : 3.3/5 (154 reviews)

: 3.3/5 (154 reviews) Google Reviews rating: 3.7/5 (719 reviews)

28, 30 & 32 Madras Street, Singapore 208422, +65 6914 1515

Visit The Great Madras' website here.

2. Hotel Nuve Urbane (from $154 on Agoda)

Forget about Marina Bay Sands. If you want to swim in a nice rooftop pool, save money by heading to Hotel Nuve Urbane instead. This four-star hotel in the Lavender area, not far from Jalan Besar, has a pool on the fifth floor that offers nice views of the neighbourhood. You'll need to book a 1-hour slot for your swim.

The rooms are pretty basic but nicely decorated in a black and white colonial style. You also have the option of renting (for $5) a galaxy laser projector that'll turn your room into a sea of stars.

The most affordable Deluxe Queen Room currently costs $154 on Valentine's Day and has a balcony/terrace, but no window view.

Agoda rating : 8.2/10 (2,318 reviews)

: 8.2/10 (2,318 reviews) Booking.com rating : 7.8/10 (1,215 reviews)

: 7.8/10 (1,215 reviews) Trip.com rating : 4.1/5 (256 reviews)

: 4.1/5 (256 reviews) Google Reviews rating: 4.1/5 (656 reviews)

3 King George’s Avenue, Singapore 208582, +65 6372 5299

Visit Hotel Nuve Urbane’s website here.

3. ST Signature Tanjong Pagar (from $153 on Agoda)

ST Signature Tanjong Pagar stays affordable because it's technically a co-living hotel with luxurious co-living spaces. You might think it a backpacker hotel with shared bathrooms, but here's a not-so-secret secret: they also have cabins with private bathrooms, so you can have your intimate, private Valentine's Day staycation there too.

You'll still have access to the property's common areas (which include a Cook Lab!), so it's the perfect option for outgoing couples whose extroverted energies thrive on meeting new people. On the other end of the spectrum, the hotel also has a fully automated check-in system-perfect if you guys are introverts who just want to get to your room without meeting anyone along the way.

The lowest-priced room with a private bathroom is Cabin S with Double Bed, Window and Private Bathroom, which starts from $153 on Agoda. It's a cosy space decorated in warm hues and a chic modern look.

There's no balcony, but you won't be spending much time looking outside as you will being outside-the three-star hotel is just a five minutes' walk away from Tanjong Pagar MRT, which puts you in a prime position to explore hipster cafes, visit attractions, and soak in the area's night life.

Agoda rating : 8.4/10 (1,409 reviews)

: 8.4/10 (1,409 reviews) Booking.com rating : 7.8/10 (972 reviews)

: 7.8/10 (972 reviews) Trip.com rating : 4.1/5 (285 reviews)

: 4.1/5 (285 reviews) Google Reviews rating: 4.1/5 (284 reviews)

32 Tras St, Singapore 078972

Visit ST Signature Tanjong Pagar’s website.

4. Hotel Yan (from $138 on Agoda)

Hotel Yan is one of the most fashionable options you'll find within this price range thanks to its sumptuous interior design. The common areas and rooms are decked out in a very trendy industrial chic style featuring lots of wood and iron. The rooms enjoy great views thanks to their full-length windows.

Located five minutes' walk from Lavender MRT, the hotel is within walking distance of the Arab Street and Haji Lane area, which ups its hipster quotient even more.

The Premium Double Room costs $138 on Agoda and has full-length windows for an uninterrupted view. If you're willing to fork out a little more for even better views, opt for the Superior Double with Balcony ($149 on Agoda).

Agoda rating : 8.1/10 (2,608 reviews)

: 8.1/10 (2,608 reviews) Booking.com rating : 7.6/10 (664 reviews)

: 7.6/10 (664 reviews) Trip.com rating : 4.0/5 (179 reviews)

: 4.0/5 (179 reviews) Google Reviews rating: 4.1/5 (494 reviews)

162 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 208681, +65 6805 1955

Visit Hotel Yan’s website here.

5. Furama Riverfront (from $211 on Trip.com)

Prefer a larger establishment, or are all the boutique hotels fully booked? Then Furama Riverfront is here to save the day. The business hotel, located on the other side of the Singapore River, might not be as trendy as the other options here, but it does have the advantage of a long list of amenities that you and your beloved can use the hell out of on your one day there.

These include an outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, gym, waterfall lounge, and indoor golf club. They also have childcare services, a nursery room, and a kids' play area, in case you didn't find anyone willing to babysit.

$211 (via Trip.com) will get you a Studio Queen Room as well as free access to the fitness centre.

Agoda rating : 7.7/10 (13,593 reviews)

: 7.7/10 (13,593 reviews) Booking.com rating : 6.9/10 (1,450 reviews)

: 6.9/10 (1,450 reviews) Trip.com rating : 3.9/5 (302 reviews)

: 3.9/5 (302 reviews) Google Reviews rating: 4.1/5 (6362 reviews)

405 Havelock Road, Singapore 169633, +65 6333 8898

Visit Furama Riverfront's website here.

6. Lyf Funan (from $214 on Agoda)

If you liked the sounds of co-living spaces like ST Signature Tanjong Pagar, you could also consider spending your romantic staycation at the 4-star hotel Lyf Funan. There's a shared kitchen and shared lounge with a TV, which will give you ample opportunities to mingle with others if you're the social kind of couple (or a single person hoping that this will be your last Valentine's Day alone).

Lyf Funan is located across the road from Fort Canning Park and right next door to Funan Shopping Mall, which is ideal if you want to either take a romantic walk or, uh, shop for electronics on Valentine's Day.

The One Of a Kind studio apartment (18 m²/194 ft²) will set you back $214 on Agoda, and includes use of a kitchenette and shared bathroom. This deal is non-refundable, but you can pay an additional $23 to have the flexibility to cancel it for free before Feb 13, 2024.

The One of a Kind is one of only two remaining rooms available on the Feb 14, 2024 at the time of writing, the other being the One of a Kind Plus at $254 (27 m²/291 ft²).

Agoda rating : 8.8/10 (2,091 reviews)

: 8.8/10 (2,091 reviews) Booking.com rating : 8.5/10 (4,506 reviews)

: 8.5/10 (4,506 reviews) Trip.com rating : 4.4/5 (938 reviews)

: 4.4/5 (938 reviews) Google Reviews rating: 4.2/5 (758 reviews)

67 Hill Street Singapore 179370, +65 6970 2288

Visit Lyf Funan's website here.

7. Lloyd's Inn (from $248 on Trip.com)

If you're looking for a hotel that'll make you feel like you've left Singapore, Lloyd's Inn is a good contender thanks to its site nestled in greenery on a rather secluded road. That doesn't mean it's in an ulu location, however, as it's actually very near Killiney Road and Somerset MRT.

The property looks more like a giant house than a hotel, so with some imagination you can lead yourself to believe that you're somewhere in Malaysia, or at least in a local good class bungalow. Rooms are clean and minimalist, with lots of whites and wood. There's also a rooftop bar and a lushly decorated dipping pool on the property's grounds.

A night in the Standard Room will cost you $248 on Trip.com and includes breakfast for two, but is non-refundable with no free cancellation. If you prefer some flexibility, get the $256 deal for the same room on Agoda, which allows you free cancellation before Feb 11, 2024.

Agoda rating : 8.2/10 (2,884 reviews)

: 8.2/10 (2,884 reviews) Booking.com rating : 7.9/10 (985 reviews)

: 7.9/10 (985 reviews) Trip.com rating : 4.1/5 (63 reviews)

: 4.1/5 (63 reviews) Google Reviews rating: 4.2/5 (796 reviews)

2 Lloyd Road, Singapore 239091, +65 6737 7309 Visit Lloyd's Inn's website here.

8. Wanderlust, The Unlimited Collection managed by The Ascott Limited (from $236 on Booking.com)

Located in a 1920s art deco style building a stone's throw from Jalan Besar MRT, Wanderlust is a good option if your date prefers visiting museums over shopping malls, or just likes the retro vibe à la Tiong Bahru.

Despite its vintage exterior, rooms at the boutique hotel are surprisingly sleek and modern. Facilities include a dipping pool and a modern mama shop where you can buy artisanal gifts. There's no in-house restaurant, but you can explore the many eateries at Jalan Besar or walk to nearby Little India in minutes.

A night in the Deluxe Room (15 m²) costs $236 on Booking.com. While it's unfortunately non-refundable, the reviews for this place are great so you're unlikely to change your mind:

Agoda rating : 9.0/10 (1,745 reviews)

: 9.0/10 (1,745 reviews) Booking.com rating : 8.8/10 (1,079 reviews)

: 8.8/10 (1,079 reviews) Trip.com rating : 4.7/5 (228 reviews)

: 4.7/5 (228 reviews) Google Reviews rating: 4.2/5 (469 reviews)

2 Dickson Road, Singapore 209494, +65 6396 3322 Visit Wanderlust's website here.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.