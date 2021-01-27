Valentine's Day dinner 2021: 20 restaurants to have a romantic meal in Singapore

1. Dolce Vita

Available over the weekends, experience a taste of afternoon indulgence at Dolce Vita with our Italian-inspired... Posted by Dolce Vita at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Impress your special someone this Valentine’s Day with specially curated indulgences at Mandarin Oriental Singapore. Set amidst a picturesque backdrop of the city skyline, charm your loved one with a romantic five-course Italian dinner at Dolce Vita.

Highlights include Acquerello Riserva Risotto with Tsarskaya oyster, Marinated Roasted Dry Aged Duck Breast and Cheese Chantilly with fig marmalade and strawberry texture to conclude the evening on a sweet note.

Make memories together on this special occasion with a pampering “Time Together” treatment in the private sanctuary of the couple suite at The Spa. Enjoy a relaxing full body aromatherapy massage, followed by a warm poultice foot massage before a celebratory toast with champagne and chocolates to mark this significant moment.

Dolce Vita Valentines Day Dinner

When: Feb 14, 2021, 6.30pm – 10pm

Cost: $168++ per pax (additional $70 per pax for wine pairing)

The Spa

When: 1 – 28 February 2021, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: $1,080++ for two (3hours, inclusive of a 90min Aromatherapy massage, 60min Poultice Foot massage and 30min Vitality Pool + a glass of champagne and chocolates)

Reservations: call 6885 3533 or email mosin-spa@mohg.com

Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Ave., Marina Square, 039797

2. Lawry's The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib offers a grand evening for those who wish to celebrate love and romance this Valentine’s Day.... Posted by Lawry's The Prime Rib Singapore on Monday, January 25, 2021

For carnivores, there’s no better place to celebrate Valentine’s Day than at Lawry’s the Prime Rib. Recently awarded the “TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2020 Winner”, the Prime Rib establishment has created a magnificent seven-course set menu to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.

It includes a special bottle of Piccini Prosecco, with pronounced aroma of wisteria in bloom and acacia flowers, for takeaway with every pair of set menus enjoyed.

Be greeted upon arrival with an amuse-bouche of Jumbo Shrimp with homemade Salsa sauce, followed by a romantic orchard of Japanese Octopus Salad. Soup and appetizer include a clear, fragrant Chicken Consommé and an exceptional Caprese Salad with Balsamic Glaze that is sure to elevate the experience.

The menu culminates with main course options of the restaurant’s namesake – the Signature Roasted USDA Prime Rib of Beef, which is aged for up to 28 days and slowly roasted on beds of rock salt to force the juices inward and ensure uniformly juicy and flavourful meat – and the rich and hearty Pan-seared Goose Foie Gras with Chicken Stew. Wrap up the evening on a high, sweet note with a decadent Strawberry Yuzu Mousse Sweetheart Cake or the frosted moist Red Velvet Valentine’s Cake.

When: Feb 14, 2021

Cost: $189++ per person

Reservations: call 6836 3333 or email reservations@lawrys.com.sg

Lawry’s the Prime Rib, Mandarin Gallery, #04-01, 333A Orchard Rd., 238897

3. The English House

Valentine's menu available 13th and 14th February at The English House. Enjoy a romantic 4-course set menu, with a... Posted by The English House, By Marco Pierre White on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Imagine your date night going well with the perfect lights, candles, music, and fabulous food. The English House is all about elegance and simplicity, inspired by colonial Singaporean heritage.

An institution and a home for people who appreciate an antiquated era of classical food and drink, presented simply as nature intended; orchestrated and conducted by England’s greatest chef Marco Pierre White.

Come this Valentines, you’ll be enjoying the likes of Chicken Foie Gras Roll, Classic Beef Carpaccio, Ricotta Cheese and Spinach Ravioli and more! Check out the full Valentine’s Day menu here.

When: Feb 13 & 14, 2021

Cost: $128+= per pax

Reservations: book online here, call/WhatsApp 9021 3170 or email info@theenglishhouse.com

The English House, 28 Mohamed Sultan Rd., 238972

4. Fat Prince

Begin your Valentine's meal with our Hyogo Oysters with pomegranate jelly, dill oil and apples. They say oysters are an... Posted by Fat Prince on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

In this modern Middle Eastern restaurant, you’ll find unconventional kebabs and “koktails”, inspired by the streets and stories of today’s nomad. This Valentines, the theme is “It All Started On Tinder”.

It’s offering some regular favourites in its Valentine’s Day set menu, so you can expect some Wagyu Sirloin, Poached Sea Bass, Fried Cauliflower and Peach Sherbet for your special meal.

When: Feb 14, 2021

Cost: $135++ per pax (includes a glass of champagne)

Reservations: book online here, call 6221 7794 or email info@fatprincesg.com

Fat Prince, 48 Peck Seah St., 079317

5. Marriott Cafe

Valentine's Day is just around the corner! Let us help you to turn up the romance with a specially-curated 5-Course... Posted by Marriott Cafe on Friday, January 22, 2021

Marriott Cafe‘s 5-course Valentines Day dinner lets you embark on a romantic epicurean journey with your plus one.

Arrive to a glass of Prosecco and enjoy highlights like the 63-degree Egg with Truffle Pomme Puree, Iberico Chorizo Sausage & Parsnips Chips, Slow-Cooked Corn-fed French Yellow Coquelet with Celeriac Puree, Alaskan King Crab with Saffron Risotto and Marscapone and many more!

When: Feb 14, 2021

Cost: $90++ per pax (including a glass of Prosecco); $118+ per pax (including a glass of Prosecco and free flow of wine and beer)

Reservations: book online here or call 6831 4605

Marriott Cafe, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd., 238865

6. KOMA

On Valentine’s Day, couples can experience a cosy, romantic dinner for two at KOMA as the restaurant will be offering a special five-course Valentine’s Day menu.

This lavish menu features a scallop rose appetiser of scallop sashimi, pickled kohlrabi and tosazu foam, alongside an assorted platter of botan ebi and salmon sashimi, as well as hamachi, unagi and chirashi gunkan.

For mains, couples can indulge in the lamb rack with Okinawa spinach and Asian mushrooms, and KOMA’s popular wafu carbonara with king crab, using smoked butter and quail egg. Couples can end their meal on a sweet note with a chocolate cherry dessert, a rich treat with cherry compote, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate sponge, vanilla cream and cherry liqueur.

When: Feb 12 - 14, 2021

Cost: $288++ for two

Reservations: call 6688 8690 or e-mail koma.reservations@ marinabaysands.com

KOMA, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Ave., #B1-67, 018972

7. LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar

Love is certainly in the air at LAVO Singapore this coming 14 February ❣️ Celebrate the day of love and romance with a... Posted by LAVO Singapore on Thursday, January 21, 2021

LAVO celebrates the day of love and romance with a decadent couple’s dinner menu for the senses. The three-course menu features a choice of appetisers such as grilled oysters with champagne, butter sauce and Royal Baerii Caviar, smoked salmon with roasted beets and buttermilk dressing, and hand-made tortellini with black truffle, ricotta and raddichio.

For mains, guests can choose from the Maine lobster with hummus, radish and apple, the lamb with lamb bacon, saffron gnocchi and peas, or a grilled NY strip with smoked sausage, panisses and olive puree. For dessert, LAVO has created a red velvet 20 Layer cake, using lime cream cheese and red velvet sponge, for couples to share.

Guys can also get in on mid-week fun at LAVO as the restaurant is putting a new spin on its weekly Ladies’ Night with the launch of Ladies & Gentlemen Night every Wednesday. The restaurant is now offering free-flow negroni (S$50++) for men and free-flow prosecco (S$38++ and minimum order of one entrée per person) for ladies every Wednesday, from 6pm to 9pm.

When: Feb 14, 2021; 5pm – 12am

Cost: $288++ per couple

Reservations: book online here, call 6688 8591 or email lavo.reservations@ marinabaysands.com

LAVO, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, 10 Bayfront Ave., Tower 1, Level 57, 018956

8. Spago Dining Room by Wolfgang Puck

This October, in celebration of our fifth anniversary we have three special menus available just for you. Featured here... Posted by Spago Singapore on Saturday, October 17, 2020

Take romance to new heights with a romantic three-course dinner ($205++) at the grand Spago Dining Room perched 57 stories high.

Couples can each take their pick from an array of eight tantalising starters, which include the tender charcoal grilled spanish octopus, as well as half a dozen fin de claire oysters, lightly seasoned with ponzu, tapioca, shiso oil and a touch of wasabi.

For mains, savour the restaurant’s signature honey miso broiled black cod, accompanied with chilled egg noodles, orange chili dressing and black sesame vinaigrette, or enjoy the juicy Snake River Farms American wagyu New York sirloin steak (with a top-up of $65++), served with potato-fontina gratin, miso-mushroom puree and a red wine truffle reduction.

Draw the dinner to a close with Spago’s signature desserts such as the raspberry chocolate mille-feuille, a multi-layered treat with rich chocolate cremeux, tangy raspberry jam, chocolate shortbread and raspberry lychee sorbet. All guests will receive a complimentary glass of champagne.

When: Feb 14, 2021

Cost: $205++ per person (including a glass of champagne)

Reservations: book online here or call 6688 9955

Spago Dining Room, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, 10 Bayfront Ave., L57, Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 2, 018956

9. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Come Valentine’s Day, classic American restaurant Yardbird Southern Table & Bar will be serving a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner set menu ($140++ per pax) with a wine pairing option ($60++ per pax) from Feb 13 to 14.

Begin with chef’s amuse bouche of cheese gougères and osetra caviar, before moving on to an exquisite pairing of plump, fresh Fine de Claire oysters with buttermilk mignonette and green apple brunoise.

For mains, opt for either seared Japanese scallops or Wagyu striploin with crispy smashed fingerling potatoes. Draw the meal to a close with the popular Basque burnt cheesecake that delights with a beautiful pop of strawberry coulis and a unique blend of pistachio and black pepper crumble.

When: Feb 13 - 14, 2021

Cost: $140++ per pax (additional $60++ for wine)

Reservations: book online here or call 6688 9959

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, Marina Bay Sands 2 Bayfront Ave., #B1-07 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018972

10. Porta

If you’re still wondering how to celebrate Valentine’s Day, we’ve got a 4- course solution for you. Pick your main... Posted by Porta SG on Saturday, January 23, 2021

Porta offers an enticing four-course set dinner ($64+ per person) specially curated for an amorous affair with your sweetheart. The set menu is available for dine-in, or as takeaway via self-collection or delivery for an intimate date at home.

Highlights include an irresistible ensemble of Chilled Angel Hair pasta served with ikura, crabmeat, and kombu. The main course offers a choice of succulent Angus Ribeye, served medium rare, paired with pomme mousseline, crunchy garlic sprouts, and a red wine sauce that complements the rich flavours of the beef.

Those who prefer fish will savour the Norwegian Salmon fillet, accompanied by a robust base of creamy avocado purée, sweet and tart cherry tomato, and crisp tendrils of pea shoots.

Dine-in guests are invited to toast to their love with a 10% discount on house wines. Bookings placed before Feb 10, 2021 will receive 15 per cent off the four-course Cupid Menu.

When: Feb 14, 2021; 6pm – 8pm & 8.30pm – 10.30pm

Cost: $64++ per person

Reservations: book online here, call 6593 8855 or email hello@porta.com.sg

Porta, 1 Unity Street, Level 1, Park Hotel Clarke Quay, 237983

11. VUE

The Pappardelle is one of our vegetarian options, featuring al dente pasta topped with kalamata olives, grilled bell... Posted by VUE on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Take romance to breath-taking new heights at VUE with special lunch and dinner menus available for 2 days only on 13 and 14 February 2021.

Romance your amour with a menu featuring seafood platter for two complete with Special Geay Oysters, Japanese Rock Lobster & Surf Clam and Blue Fin tuna tartare, pan-seared Hokkaido scallop, foie gras, and more for starters.

Bring things up a notch with gratin of Australian abalone, grilled Japanese winter amberjack, Pyrenees rack of lamb and grilled Kumamoto Emperor ‘Kokuou’ A4, among others. Finally, end things on a sweet note with strawberry and rhubarb, followed by a refreshing spritz nightcap at the Spritz Bar.

The menu is available for dinner only on the 13th ($488++ per couple for first seating; $588++ per couple for second seating).

It is available for lunch and dinner on the 14th ($588++ per couple for lunch; $588++ per couple for dinner for first seating; $788++ per couple for dinner for second seating). A 4-course wine-pairing is also available as an add-on for $125 per person. Complimentary glass of champagne is included upon arrival for all seatings on the 14th.

When: Feb 13 - 14, 2021

Feb 13

Dinner, first seating: $488++

Dinner, second seating: $588++

Feb 14

Lunch: $588++

Dinner, first seating: $588++

Dinner, second seating: $788++

Reservations: call/WhatsApp 8879 0923 or email dining@vue.com.sg

VUE, OUE Bay Front, 50 Collyer Quay Level 19, 049321

12. Stellar at 1-Altitude

When love is in the air, a tucked-away table for two at Stellar is on the menu. Available in our Valentine’s Day... Posted by Stellar at 1-Altitude on Friday, January 22, 2021

Look no further than Stellar at 1-Altitude for the perfect backdrop that boast a sweeping skyline panorama that promises a memorable, intimate and romantic Valentine’s dinner at Singapore’s highest restaurant. At Stellar, texture, purity of flavour and quality of ingredients are paramount when it comes to crafting unique dishes that represent quintessential, progressive Australian cooking.

Highlights from this exclusive menu include 4 Citruses Cured Trout with Fennel, Burnt Orange and Cucumber Rocks Sunchoke, topped with Smoked Fromage Blanc and Seaweed Spelt Granola, and the Blackmores Wagyu with Black Berries, Celeriac Textures, in Coffee Beef Jus.

There is also the option of having an extraordinarily outstanding evening in privacy at Stellar. With the Private Suite Package for $1000++ (for 2), aside from the suite being decked up in picturesque ambience, with candelabras and roses, the package includes a bottle of Perrier-Jouet champagne, and flowers and chocolates for the lady. All in the confines of the private suite.

Alternatively, Stellar is putting together a special Valentine’s Day Bubbles & BBQ Brunch for couples, priced at $110++ per person, or the Communal Menu with Free Flow selection of Champagne, Cocktails and Wine at $190++ each. Window seats are available for reservation for the first 10 couples.

When: Feb 12 - 14, 2021

Feb 12 & 13

5-course Dinner Menu: $188++ per pax (window seating or alfresco rooftop), additional $80+ per pax for free flow champagne, cocktails and wine

Feb 14

Valentines Day Brunch: $110++ per pax

5-course Dinner Menu: $238++ per pax (window seat), $188+ per pax (non-window or alfresco rooftop)

Reservations: call 6438 0410 or email reservation@stellarrestaurant.sg

Stellar at 1-Altitude, Level 62, 1 Raffles Place, 048616

13. Botanico

There is no better place for a romantic dinner escape than to Botanico at the Garage, housed in the beautifully conserved 1920s Art Deco building amidst the lush greenery of the Botanic Gardens. Experience the magic in the enchanted garden with a decadent dinner for two this Valentine’s Day.

Chef Sujatha Asokan, known for her mastery of injecting Asian elements into modern techniques in her culinary concoctions, holds nothing back with her creation of the Japanese Red Crab starter – skilfully put together with Nori, shavings of Comte and Octopus Bottarga on Bread Chips, or the Soy and Lime-Braised Beef Short Rib with Eryngil, Cevennes Onions drizzle and Aubergine puree.

This tantalizing 5-course menu includes Him and Her Cocktails and a stalk of long-stemmed rose per couple, and is priced at $268++per couple for indoor seating and $368++ per couple for outdoor tables with Perrier-Jouet Champagne.

When: Feb 14, 2021; 6pm – 8pm & 8.30pm – 10pm

Cost: $268++ per couple (indoor seating); $368++ per couple (outdoor seating)

Reservations: book online here, call 9831 1106 or email reservation@thegarage.sg

Botanico, 50 Cluny Park Rd., Level 2 Singapore Botanic Gardens, 257488

14. The Summerhouse

Be swept away on the night of romance as you dine under the stars at the picturesque landscape of The Summerhouse... Posted by The Summerhouse on Saturday, January 23, 2021

Be swept away on the night of romance as you dine under the stars at the picturesque landscape of

The Summerhouse grounds with the sprawling edible garden and French classics at La Nuit de la Romance (The Night of Romance).

Be enticed by the 4-Course menu for two ($250++ per couple) at the French Dining Room. Savour

the Appetiser plate of palatable Cold Angel Hair Pasta with Mud Crab and Flying Fish Roe in Truffle Dressing, Smoked Salmon and Pan-Seared Foie Gras, as well as the Lobster Bisque with Fresh Kelong Prawns. The menu also includes 2 glasses of wine for the celebrating of twosome.

Experience a romantic rendezvous in the exclusivity of a climate-controlled, air-conditioned geodesic dome set amongst lush greenery inclusive of a bottle of wine or champagne. Indulge in a 5-Course sharing menu ($550++ per couple) in your own personal garden dome for the memorable Valentine’s Day celebration.

Highlights from the luxurious menu with garnishings from our edible garden and local farm sourced ingredients, include the Poached Lobster Tail cooked in Tarragon Butter, served with Broccoli Pesto and Garlic Crumbs, and the choice of the Pan-Seared Cod with Artichoke Barigoule or the Inka Grilled Wagyu Striploin with Charred Cauliflower Puree and Pickled Savoy Cabbage for mains.

When: Feb 12 - 14, 2021

Where:

French Dining Room (2 sittings): 6.30pm – 8pm & 8.30pm – 10pm

Garden Domes (2 sittings): 6pm – 8pm & 8.30pm – 10.30pm

Cost (per couple): $250++ (4-course menu); $550++ (5-course menu)

Reservations: book online here, call 8809 5840 or email at enquiry@thesummerhouse.sg

The Summerhouse, 3 Park Lane, 798387

15. Una

Love is an enchanting and extravagant affair with our Spanish Valentine’s feast as we celebrate the season in a Parque... Posted by 1 UNA on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Una takes diners on a gastronomic adventure that lies ahead on a beauty on the hill. It celebrates

Basque gastronomy in a romantic atmosphere and is housed within a more than a-century-old Tudor architecture and exquisite gardens.

Celebrate this amorous day with Parque Encantado (Enchanted Park), indulging in a delectable 4-

course Dinner Set Menu.

Highlights include Langosta Pochada of Poached Lobster served with Beetroot Puree, Pickled Chanterelle Mushroom, Confit Packham Pear, Fennel, Red Radish and Caviar and Costillas Wagyu – Wagyu Short Ribs on a bed of Yukon Gold Mashed Potato, topped with Pearl Onion, Baby Carrot and Baby Asparagus; and comes with 1 welcome cava & 1 glass of red/white wine to complement the mains. Priced at $188++ per pax, this Valentine’s Day menu includes a romantic scented candle.

When: Feb 13 & 14, 2021; 6pm – 8pm & 8.30pm – 10.30pm

Cost: $188++ per pax

Reservations: book online here, call 8126 8844 or via email at una@thealkaffmansion.sg

Una, The Alkaff Mansion, 10 Telok Blangah Green, Level 2, 109178

16. Mimi @ The Riverhouse

Celebrate your love story in the ambient candlelit dining room of Mimi Restaurant with a tastefully crafted 4-course... Posted by Mimi on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Celebrate the journey of your love story with a cosy intimate meal on Valentine’s Day at Mimi with Our Love Story <我们的故事>. Indulge in a specially curated 4-Course menu for two – a rendition of Western dishes with a contemporary Asian Twist, priced at $168++ per couple, inclusive of the specially brewed love potion, aptly called “Love at First Sip”.

With his expertise and knowledge in Chinese cuisine and traditions, Head Chef Weijie designed dishes made for couples with poignant meanings and sentimental significance.

Start with the Sweet Biscuit, made of Lotus Root, to signify the endless threads of love between lovers, and end off with a dessert of immersive surprises as you reminisce the stories that captured your love and bond. The Hendricks gin-based “Love at First Sip” cocktail is also available on a la carte at $18++.

When: Feb 13 - 14, 2021

Cost: $168++ per couple

Reservations: book online here, call 8879 0688 or email mimi@theriverhouse.sg

Mimi, 3A River Valley Rd., #01-02, Clarke Quay, 179020

17. MONTI

At Monti, a romantic respite for two is all about elevated Italian cuisine, classic golden tipples, and the best seats... Posted by MONTI on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Inspired by the bounty of fresh produce used in Italian cuisine, MONTI offers a plethora of authentic dishes that capture the soul of Italy’s diverse culture. For this special date, this resto rolls out an intimate escapade for two at the Bay’s crowning jewel.

Choose either to ignite the romance over a luxe afternoon all-you-can-eat Colapranzo brunch, or an enticing 5-course dinner specially crafted for San Valentino.

The 5-Course Dinner will showcase the ricotta stuffed Beetroot Casoncelli topped with Smoked Pancetta and Goat Cheese, the Boston Lobster Tail on a bed of Braised Zucchini & Capsicum in Tomato Sauce with Avruga Caviar on top, as well as the Roasted Austige Wagyu Tri Tip, seared beautifully and complemented perfectly with Sunchoke Puree and Morel Sauce.

This luscious menu is priced at $230++per pax (non-window seats) and $280++per pax (window seats), and includes a complimentary glass of champagne.

When: Feb 13 - 14, 2021 (Brunch: 11am – 3pm; 5-course Dinner: 6pm – 10.30pm)

Cost: $230++ per pax (non-window seats), $280++ per pax (window seats)

Reservations: call 6535 0724/9111 5529 or email reservations@monti.sg

MONTI, 82 Collyer Quay, 049327

18. Zorba The Greek Taverna

Be swept away this Valentine’s Day with a romantic Rendevous by the River at Zorba the Greek Taverna and enjoy an... Posted by Zorba The Greek Taverna on Monday, January 25, 2021

Get swept away with a taste of Santorini as you celebrate your love story this Valentine’s Day. Zorba The Greek Taverna presents the best of Greece with a 3-Course menu highlighting the jewels of the sea. Embark on a journey of sweet memories as you enjoy the romantic alfresco riverside view along the Singapore River. Start with a classic Greek favourite and end off with a sweet treat you do-nut want to miss.

“Rendezvous by The River” will take you away to the Greek Islands with their Mezze Platter of a selection of appetisers to share including favourites like hummus dip, taramasalata dip, calamari, spanakopita and pita bread.

Another typical dish is the Mediterranean Seafood Stew, which exuberantly celebrate all the deliciousness of the sea, are made along the entire coastline extending from Greece and Italy to France, Spain and Portugal. Zorba’s rendition is perfect for two, and include succulent grilled prawns, octopus, oysters, sea bass fillet, tomato and olives.

When: Feb 13 - 14, 2021 (6pm – 8pm & 8.30pm – 10.30pm)

Cost: $98++ (3-course menu); $128++ (3-course menu + 2 Proseccos)

Reservations: book online here, call 8879 0688 or email reservation@zorba.sg

Zorba The Greek Taverna, 3A River Valley Rd., #01-02, Clarke Quay, 179024

19. Wildseed Bar

Inspired by herbs and flowers from The Summerhouse‘s Edible Garden, Wildseed Bar presents a

‘Land & Sea’ 3-Course dinner menu inclusive of two glasses of Perrier-Jouet champagne. Lovebirds can opt to dine in the cooler ambience in the Big Dome at $128++ per couple, or choose to go alfresco style at the main outdoor dining area for $108++ per pair.

Dishes to look forward to? The Shellfish Bisque with Crab Meat and Parmesan Toast, the Grass-fed Angus Hanging Tender with Truffle Mashed Potato, Grilled Broccolini in Porcini Mushroom Sauce, and the sweet ending of the scrumptious Pear and Chocolate Framboise Tart.

The Valentine Garden-to-Bar cocktail duo for Him and Her is also available at a la carte for $28++. His cocktail is a refreshing gin-based cocktail with Campari and a citrusy tang, whilst Her cocktail is a sweet and floral vodka-based drink, topped up with prosecco and fresh strawberries.

When: Feb 14, 2021

Cost (per couple): $108++ (alfresco style); $128+ (Big Dome)

Reservations: book online here, call 9643 9116 or email wildseed@thesummerhouse.sg

Wildseed Bar, Level 1, 3 Park Lane, Seletar Aerospace Drive Park, 798387

20. Lucali BYGB "GET SOME" Takeaway

Don’t be ordinary this VDAY. Leave it all to us and our sure fire GET SOME kit. Delivered to your door is a pizza,... Posted by Lucali BYGB on Sunday, January 24, 2021

Not planning to head out this V-day? Singapore’s buzziest dining destination Lucali BYGB is making sure you (*ahem* NSFW alert) “GET SOME” this Valentine’s Day by making its famed ‘Lucali pie’ for takeaway for the first time in an exclusive ready-for-romance kit, available for pre-order Wednesday, January 20.

The “GET SOME” kit encourages lovers to stay home and avoid the Valentine’s Day dinner crowds by delivering all the essentials directly to your doorstep – starting with a half-bottle of champagne to toast to an intimate evening ahead, along with Lucali BYGB’s beloved 18-inch pizza pie, a proper and hearty salad and pasta course, a bottle of L.A.S. Vino x Lucali Red Wine, and chocolate truffles to end the meal on an indulgent note.

Living up to its namesake, the “GET SOME” Kit comes with a long-lasting pillar candle, blindfold and a scannable QR code for a playlist curated especially for the occasion.

To add an even more memorable token to Valentine’s Day this year, each cardboard pizza box will be spray painted with a customised design by Singapore-based graffiti artist and cultural commentator Eduardo Enrique, whose work frequently features romantic floral still lifes depicted in unconventional ways. These limited edition pieces can be kept and displayed as a treasured memento for guests.

A clever (and pandemic-safe) option for diners who want to stay in this Valentine’s Day, the kit allows couples and friends alike to enjoy cherished Lucali favourites from the comfort of home – as well as the avoiding the challenge of securing a reservation at the hot-ticket venue.

Limited quantities of the “GET SOME” kit is available only on Feb 13th and 14th at $300++.

When: now till Feb 14, 2021

Cost: $300++

Reservations: place your orders here.

Lucali BYGB, 66 Kampong Bugis, Level M, 338987

This article was first published in The Finder.