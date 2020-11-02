Valentine's Day experiences in Singapore 2020: Make it memorable with these date ideas

Love is in the air … along with a hefty dose of planning stress for some of us! If you're still fretting over how to pamper the king or queen of your heart this Valentine's Day, we've got your back.

From stylish wining and dining, to blissful staycaytions and artsy adventures, here're some experiences that'll make priceless memories for you and your beau.

AN EVENING OF POETIC PASSION WITH ETHOS BOOKS

If your feelings for that special someone are beyond words, let our local poets do the charming. Wordsmiths Alfian Sa'at, Marylyn Tan, and Pooja Nansi are dishing us up some V-Day steam and spice, with a reading of their favourite poetry, erotica, and sexts - some personally penned by the poets themselves.

But if you'd rather enjoy a sensuous evening in, pick up your own selection of sultry verse and prose with Ethos Books' Valentine's Day discounts. From long-distance writing affairs to tales of longing and loss, these books are best read with candlelight and company.

Please Text Me Back: A Filthy Valentine's Day Reading is happening on 14 February 2020 from 8pm, at The Projector Singapore, #05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road, Singapore 199589. Ethos Books' Valentine's Day Special discounts run from 14 January to 14 February 2020.

A YAKITORI JOURNEY AT BINCHO

Who says romantic dinners need to be all white linen and fancy plates? Get your date night sizzling with a yakitori experience at Bincho's two quirky venues.

Enjoy a 7-course dinner ($248++ for two persons) amidst a chic backdrop of frosted glass panels and Japanese folk tunes at Bincho at Min Jiang, or soak up the retro vibes of speakeasy-style Bincho at Hua Bee.

With a line-up of delights like a truffle-flavoured yakitori platter, ume-laced tsukune charmingly shaped like a heart, and strawberry-topped chocolate mousse, this meal is guaranteed to win over your beau's heart (and stomach).

Bincho's Valentine's Day dinner menu is available on 14 February 2020 at both its Hua Bee and Min Jiang branches. For reservations, call +65 6438 4567 (Hua Bee) and +65 6972 7328 (Min Jiang) or book via the links below.

BLING SHOPPING AT LEE HWA JEWELLERY

Pamper your precious someone with a gift almost as breathtaking as she is. What sweeter way to start date night than seeing her eyes sparkle in wonder at the sight of this dazzling surprise?

Lee Hwa Jewellery's Valentine's Day Collection offers a range of pieces from dainty to daring, each boasting ideal-cut Destinee diamonds selected from the top 10 per cent of diamond roughs.

For the flower child of your heart, the Destinee Dancing Daisy Necklace (from $3,358) is a perfect fit − a graceful swirl of diamonds and gold blossoms, with matching bracelet and versatile multi-wear earrings also available.

For something a touch bolder, the twisted-gold Destinee Tangled Heart Pendant (from $668) and matching earrings make quite the statement piece.

Browse Lee Hwa Jewellery's Valentine's Day Collection 2020 here. For more location info on Lee Hwa Jewellery's boutiques, click here.

A SIZZLING MEAT-UP AT SALTED & HUNG

For the committed carnivore in your life, a romantic meat-up at Salted & Hung is sure to hit the spot. This cosy Australian restaurant is whipping up an inventive 7-Course Dinner ($128++), filled with meaty treats like wagyu steak and king crab leg.

Warm your lover's Heart & Soul with a tasty selection of house-made charcuterie, then get their mouths watering with The Whole Fish, a pearl grouper garnished with crisp crumbs made from its own bones.

Round off your gastronomic adventure with two kinds of dessert - a luscious Bramble Patch of strawberry, mochi and meringue, as well as the Gold'N Gaytime, a dark delight of chocolate, malt, and toffee.

Salted & Hung's Valentine's Day dinner menu is available on 14 & 15 February 2020 at 12 Purvis St, Singapore 188591, p. +65 6358 3130.

DINING WITH A VIEW AT COOK & BREW

Get high on love at Cook & Brew, The Westin Singapore's 33rd-floor restaurant. This sleek gastrobar has all the makings of an unforgettable date night - glittering views of the city skyline, an intimate ambience, and exquisite nosh.

The four-course "Celebrate Love" menu ($188++ per couple) kicks off with a complementary bottle of bubbly and a heady amuse-bouche of oyster beignet, closely followed by gems like Tartare of Yellowfin Tuna and Wagyu Tenderloin with Braised Short Ribs.

Since no V-Day is complete without chocolates, there's also a very seductive Assiette of Chocolate to sweeten your evening.

Cook & Brew's "Celebrate Love" menu is available on 14 February 2020 at The Westin Singapore, Level 33, 12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore 018961, p. +65 6922 6948.

SENSUOUS ADVENTURES AT SIX SENSES SINGAPORE

Lavish your partner's senses with a long, luxurious retreat at Six Senses Duxton and Maxwell. The Sustain Your Love package (from $420++ per night) ticks all the boxes for a sensual joyride - a luxe one-night stay, dinner for two, 15 per cent off a la carte spa treatments, and unique craft experiences.

Spend a peaceful afternoon creating your very own body scrub or floral waters with Six Senses' sustainability workshops. Come dinnertime, head down to Six Senses Brasserie for a Love Potion tonic, a grazing board of pink-and-red-themed bites, and a Romeo & Juliet dessert that's almost too pretty to eat.

Six Senses Singapore's 'Sustain Your Love' package is available on 14 & 15 February 2020 at Six Senses Duxton and Maxwell. For reservations, call +65 6914 1410 or email reservations-singapore-spa@sixsenses.com.

A FEAST OF LOVE AT SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA HOTEL

What better way to show your limitless love than a bottomless buffet spread, with free-flow wines to boot? Sink into plush seats at Marriott Cafe and tuck into a Valentine's Day Buffet Dinner of over 70 scrumptious creations ($118++ per adult).

With a succulent Seafood on Ice selection, a Beech Oven Station featuring crispy pork saddle and Australian beef prime ribs, along with indulgent favourites like lobster thermidor and oyster florentine, there'll be more than enough to tantalise your beloved's tastebuds.

Alternatively, if oriental elegance piques your date's fancy, Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant has crafted a Valentine's Day Dinner Set Menu ($108++ per pax, min. two pax) with highlights like roast duck with foie gras and braised river prawns with ramen.

Marriott Cafe's Valentine's Day Buffet Dinner is available on 14 February 2020 at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant's Valentine's Day Dinner Set Menu is available on 13 & 14 February 2020. For reservations, call +65 6831 4605 or email mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com.

This article was first published in City Nomads.