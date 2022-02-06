Valentine's Day experiences in Singapore 2022: Candlelit dinners, sweet staycations, and crafty workshops

Roses? Check. Breakfast in bed? Check.

But what about the main event – where to bring your special someone for a romantic Valentine’s Day experience?

If you’re still undecided, we’ve got you covered. Turn up the love with our line-up of indulgent dinners, sweet staycations, and intriguing workshops in Singapore, all guaranteed to spoil your lover in style.

Nothing beats the good ol’ candlelight dinner

Ready to live la vie en rose, but not ready to vie with the crowds in town? This year, Tablescape is bringing back old-school romance with a cosy candlelit meal at home. Surprise your loved one with an intimate feast in, courtesy of their 5-Course Valentine’s Day Menu (S$176 for two pax). Available for takeaway and delivery, this meal packs inviting European plates like Foie Gras served with duck rillette and herb-infused rhubarb coulis, and tender Braised Beef Cheek paired with creamy potato puree. Round off with Blossom Love , a sweet treat of earl grey and white chocolate mousse, red velvet crumbs, and Italian meringue that’ll get your love blossoming indeed.

Tablescape is located at Level 3, 10 Coleman Street, Grand Park City Hall, Singapore 179809, p. +65 6432 5566. The 5-Course Valentine’s Day Menu can be ordered through Tablescape’s e-shop .

Get your romance sizzling in the kitchen

They say the way to anyone’s heart is through their stomach, so how about showing off your culinary skills with Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore’s Romance in the Kitchen (S$480++)? This staycation package invites couples to share their love for food with a disaster-proof DIY three-course meal kit, equipped with step-by-step cooking instructions and prepped ingredients. On the menu are the likes of Australian Ribeye Steak , Salmon Steak with Truffle Mash Potato , and Banana Chocolate Mousse , courtesy of in-house restaurant Se7enth . The package includes a room equipped with a kitchen and dishwasher (phew!), a bottle of wine, and breakfast for two.

The Romance in the Kitchen Experience is available between 6 to 19 February 2022 at Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, 6 Shenton Way, #07-01 OUE Downtown 1, Singapore 068809. Reservations can be made online by February 1 2022.

Double up the party at Rosemead

This Valentine’s Day, it’s worth celebrating all kinds of love – romantic and platonic. Round up some couple friends and double up on your party at Rosemead , the Jigger & Pony Group’s latest and buzziest fine-dining concept. Perfect for a double date, the restaurant is whipping up a Special Valentine’s Day Menu (S$350 for two pax, S$600 for four pax). Toast to a year filled with love with sharing plates like the sweet, smoky and tender Embered Pumpkin & Mexican Mole , the Canary Island Seabass with a perfectly crispy skin, or the all-time favourite Black Angus New York Sirloin topped with a blanket of black truffle and hearty bone marrow emulsion.

Rosemead is located at 19 Cecil Street, Singapore 049704, p. +65 97819084. Open 6pm–10.30pm.

Bling it up with handcrafted rings

Whether you’re single or taken, there’s never a wrong time to treat yourself to some pretty jewellery. Fire up your inner silversmith as you create bespoke silver rings at Artisan8 Studio. From picking your design to imprinting it on your 925 silver strip and sizing your rings, the Make Your Own Silver Ring Workshop (S$118 per pax, S$236 for two pax) is an ideal craft activity for a hands-on couple or a pair of besties celebrating Galentine’s Day. After all, what could say ‘I love you’ better than exchanging handmade, one-of-a-kind rings?

Artisan8 Studio is located at 150 Orchard Road, Orchard Plaza #03-06, Singapore 238841. For booking and enquiries, call +65 9474 7252.

Spoil your loved one with restorative spa treatments

Life can be hectic, so you and your partner totally deserve a breather of rest and pampering. This season of love, Raffles Spa is spoiling couples with the ultimate restorative spa treatment: the Romance Indulgence (S$488++ per pax). Let your worries melt away with a luxurious 75-minute Couple Gemstone Massage, an ancient remedy drawing on the natural healing properties of gemstones and organic herbs to relieve stress and body tension. After you’re all relaxed, you can head to the private Gem Suite to enjoy en-suite thermal facilities and exquisite spa amenities.

Raffles Spa’s Romance Indulgence is available from 1 to 28 February 2022 at Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673, p. +65 6412 1377.

Chocolate Rendezvous with Chef Janice Wong

Chocolates are essential for V-day, but your partner deserves more than just a generic box of chocolates. Join award-winning pastry chef Janice Wong as she takes you and your special someone on a tasting journey of chocolate from bean to bar. Through the one-hour Valentine’s Day Couple Chocolate Appreciation Workshop (S$80 per pax), you’ll get the inside scoop on the production of chocolate bars from fermentation, to roasting, conching and tempering. With the inclusion of tasting experiences, you’ll be able to follow the changing flavours of chocolate along the assembly-line, from the sweet raw beans to the earthy flavours of pure cacao paste.

Janice Wong – Pure Imagination is located at 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Great World #B1-K119, Singapore 237994, p. +65 9640 6397. Book the Valentine’s Day Couple Chocolate Appreciation Workshop online here.

Sweeten your special day at Ichigo Ichie

Over at kappo restaurant Ichigo Ichie, you can pamper your loved one with a multi-course feast of seasonal produce (from S$138++ for five courses for lunch, S$350++ for nine courses for dinner). But it’s really the dessert that’ll win all hearts – Chef Eno has created a special dessert for the occasion, featuring fresh strawberries from Fukuoka. Guests can also look forward to a complimentary box of silky Houjicha Nama Chocolate, where dark chocolate, Japanese cream, and a dusting of hojicha come together in a bittersweet symphony.

Ichigo Ichie is located at 1 Nanson Rd, #02-07A Intercontinental Robertson Quay, Singapore 238909. For reservations, please or call +65 9018 2897.