Valentine's Day gift ideas to show your well-groomed man how much you care

We all know the saying "When you look good, you feel good". And what better way to surprise your boo this Valentine's day than with the gift of good skin!

Now that men's grooming is on the rise, more men are open to embracing things like skincare regimes, luxury shaves and the list goes on.

Besides, if you're looking for a thoughtful, yet practical he will appreciate, then rest assured that these essentials are the ones to have.

Lab Series Oil Control Clay Cleanser + Mask, $45, Sephora

The perfect antidote for oily or acne-prone skin, this cleanser-mask hybrid transforms into a rich lather as a daily cleanser, and instantly removes impurities like dirt, oil, pollution, and other pore-clogging debris. But that's not all.

The products also double as a facial mask and deliver an intensive deep cleansing treatment that targets blemishes and breakouts, while making your skin feel softer and smoother.

Hermès Eau de Citron Noir Gentle No-rinse Cleansing Gel For the Hands, $39 for 80ml, Hermès

Now that we're still living in the pandemic, more of us are more conscious about our hygiene as well as the products we use in our routines.

If you're looking for something that's luxurious to pamper your man this Valentine's Day, check out the Eau de citron noir gentle no-rinse cleansing gel from Hermes.

Convenient to slip into your bag while you're on the go, this cleanser is rinse-free and leaves a refreshing scent of Hermes Colognes on your skin.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry All Over Body Spray, $149 (150ml), Sephora

Like its name suggests, this scent is exquisitely concocted with black cherry, bitter almond, turkish rose, jasmine sambac, with an unexpected blend of sandalwood, vetiver and cedar, for a complex yet perfectly balanced eau that you'll want to spritz all over your body.

FOREO LUNA™ Mini 2 Mint Facial Cleansing Massager, $205, Sephora

If your man has congestion-prone skin, it's time to make him rethink his cleansing regime.

Present him with this deep-cleansing device from FOREO, which emits 8000 T-Sonicᵀᴹ pulsations per minute with different intensities to loosen stubborn dirt and grime that has accumulated within skin's tiny crevices.

Best part? It's easy to use and fuss-free to keep clean for cleaner, clearer skin.

Skin Inc Optimizer Voyage Blue Light, $258, Sephora

Give your man some TLC in the form of this multi-use device.

Perfect for those with sensitive skin or blemish-prone skin, this handy device emits blue LED light which penetrates skin surface to kill acne-causing bacteria harbouring beneath each pore.

At the same time, it also uses Low-Frequency Current Stimulation to boost product absorption into the skin.

Coach Platinum Eau de Parfum, $145 for 100ml, Sephora

Perfect for the modern man, this contemporary scent combines tangy fruits with herbs, fresh spices and dry woods for a sensual and sophisticated finish.

Doers of London Shave Cream, $29, Sephora

Eponymous to its name, this soft and non-foaming shaving cream elevates your shaving daily shaving experience.

Formulated with Organic Birch Extract, the cream helps to relieve inflammation and redness, while the Organic Grape Seed Oil works to restore the skin barrier while improving razor glide.

Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day Eau De Toilette, $185 for 100ml, Sephora

If your man loves the ocean, he's sure to love this aquatic scent. Made to evoke memories of the sea, it is fresh and herbaceous - perfect for casual weekends.

Mario Badescu Cucumber Tonic Mask, $30, Sephora

While men are also concerned with anti-ageing, it might not be so easy for them to find a rejuvenating mask that doesn't smell like flowers or feel too thick. This one, however, will surpass all of your man's expectations.

With a non-irritating formula that promises to intensely nourish and hydrate ageing skin, it leaves skin looking brighter and feeling smoother after just one use.

DrGL Solution Hair Anti-Aging, $288, Sephora

Formulated to stave off greying hair, it is packed with premium ingredients to promise maximum efficacy with minimum fuss.

Apply on cleansed scalp for younger-looking hair over time. Best part? It's neither sticky nor greasy, thus allowing for effortless styling after.

