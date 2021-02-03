Valentine's Day gifts for him under $200 that he will actually use

As Sunday (Feb 14) rounds the corner in less than a fortnight, you may be searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to surprise him and celebrate the season of love.

If you’re like us, getting gifts for guys often have us scratching our heads. Of course, there are the usual chocolates and candy, but they aren’t your only options. Here are 12 other gift ideas that are super useful, and that he will absolutely love.

1. Mickey Mouse Disney Coach Jacket, $119, from Zara

PHOTO: Zara Singapore

Every modern man needs a casual jacket that they can use to smarten up a t-shirt and some slacks. This Disney collab jacket ticks that box, with its smart cutting and versatile colour. Plus, it’s even got a subtle heart-shaped motif at the front — cute.

2. Rufford square-Frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses, approx. $190, from Cutbitts at Mr Porter

PHOTO: Mr Porter

A pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses spells suaveness and gentlemanly charm. Plus, it’s a timeless investment that he will wear over and over again.

3. Nike Air Max 90, $199, from JD Sports

PHOTO: JD Sports

Amp up his street cred or take his work-out style up a notch. Either way, you won’t have to see his dad sandals again.

4. 512 Slim Tapered Fit Jeans, $119.90, from Levi's

PHOTO: Levi's

Instead of his usual baggy trousers, show him how a little fit can go a long way. Slim-fit jeans are more forgiving on the figure, allowing for more ease, less cling, and a cleaner look.

5. Guide to a Better Day Paperback book, approx. $58, from Mr Porter

PHOTO: Mr Porter

With the events of 2020, we’re all in need of a little self-care and motivation. The Guide To A Better Day is chock-full of practical how-to-guides and insights on everything from nailing down a morning routine and grooming ritual to keeping his mental health and style in tip-top shape.

There are also exclusive interviews and insider tips from designers Tom Ford and Virgil Abloh, and actor Jon Hamm — perfect for a bedtime read or as a coffeetable book.

6. Under Armour Ua Tech Ss Tee, $39, from Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

A good workout begins with good basics, and this tee fits that purpose nicely. Engineered to wick away sweat fast while remaining dry, the breathable fabric is helps regulate temperature, is comfortable to wear, and comes ready to be worked out in!

7. Glamorousky silver-plated pewter tie clip, $48.90, from Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

A tie bar is one of those small details that can completely change a man’s appearance. Reminiscent of those Old Hollywood actors who were as disarmingly handsome as they were suave, a simple tie bar can be clipped onto his work tie or a black silk tie for an evening event.

But if you’re after one that’s a little more quirky, this rudder-inspired one gets our thumbs up.

8. Silk cotton burgundy flower tie, $109, from Topman

PHOTO: Suit Supply

Give this to your man as a quick style fix. He can keep it in his desk drawer for those last-minute meetings that he needs a tie for. This one is handwoven in Como, Italy with luxurious silk cotton and has an elegant eye-catching print that’ll amp up any plain suit.

9. Rubberised sporty bowling bag, $99.90, from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Capable of holding a laptop, his essentials and even his workout gear, this tote is stylish even for the office, and roomy enough for when he wants to head to the gym after.

10. 'Beer My Valentine?' Craft Beer Gift Box, $50, from Thirsty Beer Shop

PHOTO: Thirsty Beer Shop

If you have a beer-loving man on your hands, this craft beer box is quite a no-brainer. Each box has seven cans of the store’s most popular craft beers from America and Australia with different beer styles from light to dark and hoppy to malty – cheesy lines and puns included. You’ll also get a beer glass.

11. Premier Vin Son Mayol 2017 , $81, from Bottles & Bottles

PHOTO: Bottles & Bottles

Or if he is more of a wine person, consider the Premier Vin Son Mayol 2017, a blend of 60 per cent Merlot and 40 per cent Cabernet Sauvignon.

The full-bodied wine has the aroma of blackcurrants and blackberries on the nose, and is followed by notes of vanilla and pepper.

12. Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds, $148, from Lazada

PHOTO: Lazada

In the age of #wfh and Zoom calls, a good pair of noise-cancelling earphones or earbuds are pretty essential.

This pair from Danish audio brand Jabra boasts a 4-microphone call technology that blocks out disruptive noises, has up to 5 hours of battery life from a single charge, and comes with a pocket-friendly charging case.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.