Valentine's Day suggestions for diehard foodies

The way to our hearts is definitely through our stomachs, especially if you’re Singaporean. Now that Valentine’s Day is round the corner, and you’ve had your fill of yu sheng and all manner of auspicious treats, turn your attention to these special V-Day menus that restaurants have dreamed up for you.

It doesn’t matter if you’re single or coupled or a bunch of friends getting together to bond over a special meal… good eats and fabulous company can turn every day into a celebration of love.

But if you must be specific, these restaurants have romantic meals and deals planned for diehard romantics.

Binary

For a stylish, laidback Valentine’s Day meal, head to Binary and make it a double date or a celebration among friends. On Feb 13 and 14, the restaurant is offering a special promotion for tables of three to five people that gives discounts of 30 per cent, 40 per cent and 50 per cent respectively on food and selected beverages.

Share a portion of homemade Kubaneh bread — pull-apart rolls with garlic and konbu butter, before noshing on easy-to-appreciate delights such as bacon mac and cheese, octopus lao gan ma chilli crisp, and Hong Kong egglet with sea salt ice cream, chocolate pop rocks and yuzu jam.

Knock back a couple of Binary craft brews or cocktails like chrysanthemum-infused vodka with kaffir lime and lemongrass syrup, and it’ll feel like a proper celebration.

Fat Belly

Sumptuous eats await at this cool steakhouse along Telok Ayer. After slurping your freshly shucked oysters brightened with caviar lime, look forward to a lovely cauliflower and cheese souffle. Each is suffused with the nutty sharpness of Gruyere and salty bits of San Daniele ham.

What follows are tortellini filled with Boston lobster and Hokkaido scallop mousse, finished tableside with a madras curry-scented bisque, before a hunk of charcoal-grilled balsamic-glazed short ribs is presented with burnt allium puree, homemade pickles and radicchio.

It’s a hearty meal, to be sure, which means you might roll out of the restaurant with a fat belly of your own. The Valentine’s Day menu is priced at $238 per couple.

Fat Prince

For a Middle Eastern-inspired feast, turn to Fat Prince. This chic restaurant on Peck Seah Street has a Valentine’s Day menu ($135 per person) that features mezzes such as pistachio hummus and seared scallops, as well as a char-grilled wagyu rostbiff served with parsnip puree and pickled shallots.

If seafood is more your jam, there’s also black cod with tomato consommé and garden herbs.

Fine chocolate lovers will appreciate the restaurant’s collaboration with Swiss chocolatier Laderach. Just for the occasion, they’ve created a chocolate berry brownie inspired by Laderach’s popular hazelnut dark FrischSchoggi.

With a base of digestive and hazelnut biscuit, the hazelnut and berry-strewn brownie — made using Laderach dark couverture, of course — is served with a spiced dark chocolate ice cream and shards of hazelnut meringue.

KOKS Residency at Grand Hyatt Singapore

If you have moolah to spare and an adventurous palate, you might consider the Valentine’s Day menu at the KOKS residency.

Dubbed “the world’s most remote restaurant”, KOKS has transplanted its Faroe Islands experience to the Grand Hyatt Singapore and will serve dishes like fermented lamb with Jerusalem artichoke and kale, featuring flavours that will be new to most of us.

The $398 lunch or $798 dinner (per person) includes a glass of Fleur du Miraval ER2 rose champagne and a hand bouquet.

Smoke & Mirrors x Kubo pop-up

Former head chef of Meatsmith Little India, Kurt Sombero, is teaming up with rooftop bar Smoke & Mirrors to offer what is possibly the coolest Valentine’s Day pop-up ($288 per couple).

Ahead of his new venture, Sombero is showcasing his chops with dishes like tuna ceviche tartin and beef tongue callos served on pan de sal flat bread. The latter features braised and caramelised beef tongue, chickpea puree, fried honeycomb tripe and carrots on supple homemade flatbread.

The night begins with a pair of Sunseeker oysters and a glass of bubbly before you enjoy a cocktail made with Chivas 12 Years, citrus, vanilla honey and chartreuse. Then settle in with your better half as you gaze at the stunning skyline before you.

Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse

Premium ingredients are the order of Valentine’s Day at Thirty Six. Its four-course menu ($98 per person) dishes out an amuse bouche of tuna tartare served with a refreshing glass of Botter Prosecco DOC and progresses to a pretty tray of canapes. These little bites include duck foie gras on gingerbread and crab arancini (risotto balls) with a dab of saffron aioli.

Other highlights include baby French quail rubbed with five-spice and served with mashed potatoes and baby long cabbage, and half Boston lobster thermidor served with black truffle-infused angel hair pasta.

A vegetarian main course option is also available.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.