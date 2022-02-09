Valentine's Day treat: Flash Coffee and Bumble are giving out iced lattes for free from Feb 14 to Feb 20

Many first dates involve an ice breaker session over coffee. So, while you're on the hunt for your ideal partner this Valentine's Day, why not get a free cuppa at the same time?

Just for the romantic season, coffee specialist Flash Coffee is partnering up with dating app Bumble to give away two complimentary small iced lattes per person.

To redeem the free drinks, all you have to do is show your Bumble profile to the baristas at any of the 31 Flash Coffee stores in Singapore.

Click here to find a store near you.

The promotion will run from Feb 14 to Feb 20.

Deal ends: Feb 20

