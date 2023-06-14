Vantage Automotive announces BYD by 1826 lifestyle dining concept

SINGAPORE - Vantage Automotive, the authorised distributor for BYD cars in Singapore, has announced a new lifestyle dining concept in partnership with lifestyle hospitality group EightX Group. The collaboration, dubbed BYD by 1826, will see both BYD and EightX team up to offer a new automotive lifestyle experience for customers.

BYD, Vantage and EightX’s cooperation will see the partners combine to open a series of lifestyle centres that combines the EV technology and retail experience of BYD and Vantage together with the dining and lifestyle expertise of EightX. The first such centre is located at the 1826 Restaurant along Boat Quay, while a second such centre is set to open at Suntec City in the coming months. The group also said that it has further plans to expand the concept to more locations in Singapore in future, without disclosing details.

At the BYD by 1826 centres, customers can enjoy a sustainable dining and lifestyle experience, while learning more about BYD’s electric vehicle technology. Test drives of BYD electric cars will also be offered, with cars located at 6 Battery Road for the Boat Quay outlet. Vantage confirmed that the upcoming Suntec City outlet will have a bigger area to showcase BYD cars on the floor, alongside the dining and lifestyle space.

Vantage also revealed that it will launch the BYD Dolphin electric hatchback in Singapore on July 3, while the BYD Seal electric sedan is expected to arrive here later in 2023. The announcement comes on the back of the news that BYD has emerged as the top selling EV brand in Singapore in the first five months of this year, with 303 units sold, toppling previous best-seller Tesla.

