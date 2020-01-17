Vaping and smoking tied to stroke risk in younger adults

Young and middle-aged adults who vape and smoke are more likely to have had a stroke than those who use only one of these types of nicotine product, or none at all, a study suggests.

Researchers examined 2016-2017 survey data from more than 161,000 participants ages 18 to 44.

Overall, 4.8 per cent said they currently smoked traditional combustible cigarettes and also used e-cigarettes; another 7.8 per cent only smoked traditional cigarettes and 2.7 per cent only vaped.

Compared to nonsmokers, people who both smoked and vaped were almost three times as likely to have had a stroke, even after accounting for other stroke risk factors like high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol, the study found.

People who both vaped and smoked were also nearly twice as likely to have had a stroke than those who only smoked.

"More importantly, contrary to the current ongoing discussion on e-cigarettes being a safer alternative to smoking in young adults, our analysis revealed that switching from combustible cigarette smoking to e-cigarette smoking did not confer benefits against stroke risk at a young age," said senior study author Dr. Rupak Desai of the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

E-cigarettes are battery-powered gadgets that often feature a glowing tip and a heating element that turns liquid nicotine and flavorings into a cloud of vapour that users inhale.

Some previous studies have linked nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals in e-liquids to an elevated heart rate, high blood pressure and an increased risk of stroke, the researchers note in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.