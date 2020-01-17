Vaping and smoking tied to stroke risk in younger adults

A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture, September 19, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Young and middle-aged adults who vape and smoke are more likely to have had a stroke than those who use only one of these types of nicotine product, or none at all, a study suggests.

Researchers examined 2016-2017 survey data from more than 161,000 participants ages 18 to 44.

Overall, 4.8 per cent said they currently smoked traditional combustible cigarettes and also used e-cigarettes; another 7.8 per cent only smoked traditional cigarettes and 2.7 per cent only vaped.

Compared to nonsmokers, people who both smoked and vaped were almost three times as likely to have had a stroke, even after accounting for other stroke risk factors like high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol, the study found.

People who both vaped and smoked were also nearly twice as likely to have had a stroke than those who only smoked.

"More importantly, contrary to the current ongoing discussion on e-cigarettes being a safer alternative to smoking in young adults, our analysis revealed that switching from combustible cigarette smoking to e-cigarette smoking did not confer benefits against stroke risk at a young age," said senior study author Dr. Rupak Desai of the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

E-cigarettes are battery-powered gadgets that often feature a glowing tip and a heating element that turns liquid nicotine and flavorings into a cloud of vapour that users inhale.

Some previous studies have linked nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals in e-liquids to an elevated heart rate, high blood pressure and an increased risk of stroke, the researchers note in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

In the current study, most of the people who only used e-cigarettes were aged 18 to 24, while the majority of participants who only smoked were 35 to 44.

Compared with nonsmokers, people who vaped with or without also using traditional cigarettes were more likely to be obese, binge drink and be unmarried.

They were also more likely to be college dropouts or have no education beyond high school.

Compared with nonsmokers, current smokers had a 59 per cent higher stroke rate while former smokers who currently only vaped had a two-and-a-half-fold higher risk, the study also found.

One limitation of the results is that researchers relied on survey participants to accurately recall and report any history of vaping, smoking or stroke.

They also lacked data on the type of e-cigarettes people used, the severity and timing of strokes, or any medications people took that might impact their risk of stroke.

The long-term effects of vaping are also unclear, and the study didn't look at older adults who are much more likely to have strokes, said Irfan Rahman a researcher at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York who wasn't involved in the study.

Even when they smoke, young people usually aren't as vulnerable to stroke as older adults, Rahman said by email. Diet quality and stress levels can also dramatically impact stroke risk in younger adults, he added.

While there are a lot of unknowns about the safety of vaping, the current study results suggest that at least from a stroke prevention standpoint, there's no advantage to vaping, Desai said.

"This preliminary data does not support the notion of e-cigarette being a safer alternative to traditional combustible cigarette smoking, therefore, we would not recommend e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation tool until further studies show cessation benefits and protective effects on cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health," Desai said.

More about
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing stroke E-cigarettes/Vaping smoking

TRENDING

British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Girl buried under Pakistan avalanche for 18 hours is found alive
Girl buried under Pakistan avalanche for 18 hours is found alive
Flying metal from Spanish factory blast may have killed man 2km away, say authorities
Flying metal from Spanish factory blast may have killed man 2km away, say authorities
Indian bakers make world&#039;s &#039;longest&#039; cake in bid to break Chinese record
Indian bakers make world's 'longest' cake in bid to break Chinese record

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

McDonald&#039;s Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
McDonald's Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES