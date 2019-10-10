Vegan, vegetarian and vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Singapore for meat-free feasting

There was once a time when tired mounds of salad were all that vegetarians and vegans had to choose from, but those days are (thankfully) gone.

The leafy lifestyle is really catching on, and we've got a world of cuisine on our meatless plates - Peranakan, Italian, Japanese, Middle Eastern, and everything in between.

If you're looking for fresh options which don't skimp on flavour, here's our veggie-forward guide to the best vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Singapore.

VEGETARIAN RESTAURANTS IN SINGAPORE

ORIGINAL SIN

Despite the name, there's nothing sinful on the menu of this Holland Village gem.

Named after Michelangelo's famous fresco, Original Sin serves up artful vegetarian plates with unique Mediterranean and Middle Eastern touches.

Indulge in the Spanakopita ($29), a fusional mix of vegetable ratatouille and filo pastry, or get tipsy on the Absolut Pasta ($28), a penne pasta flamed with Absolut vodka.

Many dishes can also be prepared vegan or gluten-free - just give your friendly servers a heads-up about what you'll need.

Original Sin is located at Blk 43 #01-62 Jalan Merah Saga, Singapore 278115, p. +65 6475 5605.

Open Mon-Sun 11.30am-2.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm.

SUFOOD

One of the peskiest myths that vegetarians face is how we don't get enough protein, and that's a myth that Sufood is keen to bust.

Its Italian-inspired menu focuses on protein-rich, nutrient-dense foods like potatoes and macademias, transforming them into power-packed creations.

An indulgent 5 Grain Rice with Black Truffle & Mushroom or some Cheesy Pita Pockets with Potatoes & Carrot Curry are sure to keep you going for hours.

Sufood is located in #02-19 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103, p. +65 6333 5338.

Open daily 11.30am-3pm and 5.30pm-10pm.

ANNALAKSHMI

This Indian vegetarian gem is run on a unique concept: pay as you wish.