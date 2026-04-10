Popular Thai coffee and matcha cafe Ve/la confirms arrival in Singapore

Cafe-hoppers will have a new place to visit soon as Ve/la, a specialty coffee and matcha cafe from Thailand, is landing in Singapore.

In an Instagram announcement on Friday (April 10), the cafe said that its Singapore outlet will open this summer, without stating a specific date or location.

Instead, it encouraged fans to guess where the cafe would be.

"Our first Singapore spot is designed around a single idea: a pause between worlds. Somewhere to welcome you to the city, somewhere to spend a slow weekend morning, and somewhere to wish you safe travels before you go. Can you guess where we're landing?"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DW7vs-Mkj2S/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

In an earlier post uploaded on Wednesday, the cafe dropped three hints: Island nation, waterfalls and flights, and a famous lion.

Fans quickly caught on, and many of them guessed that the answer was Singapore.

In response to the launch, some fans of Ve/la took to the comments section to express their excitement towards the new opening.

"Yay!" read a comment, while another said: "Love you guys!".

First opened in Bangkok in 2021, Ve/la is a specialty cafe serving coffee and matcha. It currently has 12 locations in its origin city and one international outpost in London. Singapore will be its second overseas venture.

Some of the cafe's signature drinks include the Kaimook Latte (from 155 baht/S$6.15), Sunny Cold Brew (from 145 baht/S$5.75) and Cloudy Cold Brew (from 155 baht/S$6.15).

Besides its cafes, Ve/la also runs two restaurant concepts in Bangkok: Al Fresco and Brunch Club.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ve/la for more information.

[[nid:731306]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com