Versatile living: 11 cool multi-functional interior ideas you'll want in your home

Urban lifestyles are getting increasingly fluid and flexible, and it's only sound to think outside of the proverbial box when it comes to our dwellings.

Not only do multi-functional home decor and furniture take up less space, they also transform and adapt to suit ever-changing needs.

Seating that works doubly hard

PHOTO: Studio Zync

If you love having friends and family over, a built-in dining bench could prove ideal for squeezing in extra guests while taking up less space than regular chairs. Make it pull double duty with additional storage, as this chic industrial design does.

Walls that work for you

PHOTO: Wei Yi International Design Associates

Pave the way for a layout that is kept open and free-flowing with flexible spatial configurations. In this living room, a movable wall that divides the main living hall and the dining area can be swung open for extra room or closed for more privacy.

Now you see it

In a brilliant design move that alludes to a sense of openness while offering privacy, "smart glass" or electrochromic glass is used extensively throughout this walk-up apartment. These demarcate the living spaces and turn opaque with the flick of a switch.

Create a functional feature wall

Use vertical space like shelves and cubby holes to display your knick-knacks, or even large objects like a bicycle. This movable chevron-panelled design is a feature wall, a display case and storage space all at once.

A nifty sliding door allows its contents to be hidden from sight for a sleek, clutter-free look.

Make room for playfulness

PHOTO: Circu

Turn your child's room into a whimsical haven for both work and play.

Circu's quirky and exceptionally designed collection, including a Dream Desk, an adorable cloud inspired stool and a swing sofa that draws on Lewis Carrol's Alice in Wonderland, turn a child's study space into an inspiring and fantasy-like playroom.

Dream Desk, Cloud Puff stool, and Booboo Suspension Sofa, prices upon enquiry, available at www.circu.net.

Central system

There are plenty of ways to utilise a kitchen island: Use it for food prep, as a storage unit, or as a breakfast bar. It also makes for a cosy spot for intimate gatherings, especially if you have an open kitchen layout.

Pair it with a dining table to form a continuous surface for food preparation and dining.

Settee meets foyer

PHOTO: Distinct Identity

The entrance foyer of this executive maisonette flat is turned into a welcoming and savvy space; a shoe cabinet is thoughtfully combined with a cosy settee that allows everyone to sit while putting on and taking off their shoes.

The Write Touch

The Segreto desk by Israeli designer Ron Gilad gives the traditional "secretaire" or writing desk a modern reinterpretation; a sleek triangular unit that can be mounted on the wall at a height that's perfect for you.

Its bottom section can be opened up to reveal small shelves and drawers for documents, stationery and books.

Thanks to a system of stay rods, it can also moonlight as a worktop for writing or to support a laptop or tablet. It is outfitted with modern multimedia connections, and comes with a eucalyptus or American walnut finish.

Molteni&C Segreto desk by Ron Gilad, price upon enquiry, available at P5.

Writing on the wall

PHOTO: Wei Yi International Design Associates

Coating walls with chalkboard paint creates a writable surface for notes and messages, or a canvas for doodling when inspiration strikes.

Invest in a Murphy bed

Beds are clunky and take up plenty of space. Especially in guest rooms where it isn't often utilised, a Murphy bed that can be folded up and hidden frees up space when it is not occupied.

Folding it up in the day also keeps dust and dirt from gathering underneath, and makes cleaning the floor a breeze.

Smooth Transition

PHOTO: Wee Studio

Segregating areas of your apartment with sliding doors allows it to be converted into an open living area when the doors are opened.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.