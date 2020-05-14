The very best breakfast deliveries in Singapore

We don't know about you but there is something so wonderfully luxurious about having a proper breakfast delivered to your door. So go on, give the toast and jam a break and dig into these decadent treats.

Common Man Coffee Roasters

Already one of our top choices come Circuit Breaker or not, Common Man are bringing their sweet treats to your door right now.

Choose from a delicious full breakfast with sausages, bacon, eggs, mushrooms and bread or dig into some scrummy fluffy pancakes topped with caramalised bananas and raspberries or keep it healthy with a fruit smoothie or kale and egg white scramble.

Don't forget to order one of their delicious coffee to wash it all down with.

Plain Vanilla

If you haven't tried Plain Vanilla's cupcakes then quite frankly, you are missing out. But we are not here to talk about cupcakes, we are on the topic of breakfast right now and Plain Vanilla do one of the best.

You can choose chocolate or maple granola, sourdough toast with jam, smashed avocado toast, plain old eggs or even toast with nutella and banana. Oh, and don't forget the coffee too - it's the best we have had in Singapore.

Jimmy Monkey

If your idea of a good breakfast is something delicious and nutritious that will fill you up for hours, then it's got to be Jimmy Monkey.

Yet another outlet renowned for their amazing coffee, breakfast comes in the form of bacon, egg and feta rolls, cheesy vegemite and egg soldiers, grilled cheese sandwiches, smashed avocado and feta on sourdough or maple granola.

Carrotsticks & Cravings

Of course no breakfast round-up would be complete without mentioning Carrotsticks & Cravings. Famed for their tasty and uber healthy nosh, this is the way to go if you don't want to over-indulge.

There's gluten and sugar free pancakes with greek yogurt and fruit, baked chia parfait or smashed avocado on herb sourdough with feta and herb dukkah.

Tiong Bahru Bakery

One of the things we crave most of a weekend morning, Tiong Bahru make flipping good pastries. Known for only using the finest French butter, you really can't beat their bread, croissants or even their yummy Pain au chocolat.

Atlas Coffeehouse

What can't you have from this yummy breakfast haven? There's the plain butter croissants, miso sesame sourdough, granola, pears and yogurt, eggs with avocado and chorizo, sweet French toast or even the beyond sinful but tasty hotcakes and lemon curd - oh yes please.