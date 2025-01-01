'Very grateful for customers' support': Popular Toa Payoh zi char stall shuts down after 56 years

The coffee shop at Block 203 Toa Payoh North was packed on Dec 29 as regulars turned up to bid adieu to the zi char stall Hong Sheng Restaurant.

The stall had been in business for more than 56 years.

Mrs Wu, 62, told Shin Min Daily News that she would drive from Hougang to the coffee shop for dinner ever week over the past few months after she had learnt of the stall's impending closure.

"Four generations of my family have loved the dishes of this stall," she said.

"We have been eating here for 40 to 50 years. It is a pity that it has closed down."

Another regular customer, 32-year-old Huang Huate, told the Chinese daily that he and his family had been eating there since he was a kid and the meals formed part of his childhood memories.

Mr Huang had fried noodles and har cheong gai before taking photos of the stall.

Stall owner Lin Youhao, 65, said customers had been placing pre-orders days before Dec 29.

"I am very grateful for the support of my customers and it is with a heavy heart that I am parting ways with my workers, who have been with me for a long time," she added.

