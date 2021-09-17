Very high indeed: Indulge in a 1-for-1 high tea session on Ion Orchard's 56th floor

Need a little pick-me-up after a long week at work? Why not enjoy some high tea — literally — on the 56th floor of Ion Orchard?

From now till the end of Sept, you can indulge yourself in a one-for-one high tea session with your best friends at 1-Atico.

Each high tea set usually costs $28++ per pax. With the promotion, it works out to about $14 per person.

The deal is available on Chope and all you have to do is make a reservation with the code CE8AL.

Do note that the promotion is redeemable from 3pm to 5.30pm daily and is only for dine-in. Payment must also be made with a DBS or POSB card or PayLah!

Deal ends: Sept 30

