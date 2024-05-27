'Very little culture': Thai-based American ranks Singapore the 'worst' out of 7 Asian countries he's visited

Having visited seven Asian countries in five months, TikTok user Zakattackcalii was clear which were his favourites.

Singaporeans may want to turn away right about now as our little red dot did not seem to leave a positive impression on the 18-year-old American at all.

In fact, Singapore was dead last in his ranking, which he shared in a clip posted last Sunday (May 26).

Zakattackcalii, or Zak, also compared Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea (this is the order of his ranking from first to last).

In all fairness, Zak provided a disclaimer that everything he shared in the video was based solely on his own personal experiences in each country.

Regardless, the Thailand-based teenager came in quite hard on Singapore and said it's not a country he'd recommend to travellers.

"There's nothing to do in Singapore except walk around and see a few things," he added.

While he noted that the people here were "nice", an unpleasant encounter with service staff at Marina Bay Sands left a sour taste in his mouth.

He felt that the country reminded him of Disneyland, because "everything in Singapore is perfect".

However, it also has "very little culture".

Zak urged those who are thinking of travelling to Singapore to instead consider Malaysia, which he ranked fourth. "It is very similar but 10 times better," he said.

Whether it's the food or culture, Zak seemed certain that Malaysia is simply a cut above.

Do Singaporeans agree with his assessment?

"I completely agree with everything you said about Singapore," one TikTok user said.

Even some netizens who claim they are Singaporeans admitted that they don't particularly rate their own country highly.

Other netizens, though, came to Singapore's defence.

A TikTok user commented that it may not be the best vacation destination, but is "definitely one of the best" places to live in.

Another offered to take Zak around if he visits Singapore again, in the hope it might change his impression.

If not Singapore, then where?

Zak, who confessed he prefers South-east Asian countries, would recommend Thailand and Laos to travellers.

He was captivated by Thailand's food, people and convenience, though he did not like the country's rampant level of pollution.

As for Laos, Zak was effusive in praising the South-east Asian nation, likening it to Thailand.

It helped that the people were "super nice" and, according to Zak, a must-do activity during a stay in Laos is to experience nature and visit the beautiful waterfalls found around the country.

