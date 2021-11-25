Veuve Clicquot Taps Yayoi Kusama To Dress Up Its New Vintage Champagne, La Grande Dame 2012

Few champagne houses are as classic yet contemporary as Veuve Clicquot. The same can also be said of enigmatic Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, who rose to international fame for her quirky art featuring pumpkins, flowers and polka dots.

Now, the iconic House and Kusama have come together to spread the message of hope and optimism, while celebrating the House's new vintage-La Grande Dame 2012.

My Heart That Blooms in The Darkness of The Night. PHOTO: Courtesy

La Grande Dame 2012 by Yayoi Kusama. PHOTO: Courtesy

The champagne's case and bottle of La Grande Dame by Yayoi Kusama are dorned with Kusama's now-iconic symbols: Flowers and polka dots.

Crafted from the 2012 harvest in Champagne, La Grande Dame is made almost entirely with Pinot Noir, with only 10 per cent Chardonnay added to the blend, and it pairs perfectly with vegetables, fruits, and herb-based dishes.

Madame Clicquot portrait - L‚on Cogniet - 1861. PHOTO: Courtesy

Madame Clicquot by Yayoi Kusama - 2006. PHOTO: Courtesy

It's also an ode to Madame Clicquot , from whom the champagne house got its name from-veuve meaning widow in French.

And it was Madam Clicquot's belief that Pinot Noir had the broadest range of expression and potential for creating champagne. Ten emblematic Pinot Noir parcels later, Pinot Noir is now a hallmark of Veuve Clicquot's style.

Madame Clicquot was only 27 years old when she was widowed and took over her husband's wine business, among other things.

Under her ownership and skill with wine, the company developed its early champagne using a novel technique called riddling. Her mastery over wine quickly earned her the nickname, Grande Dame of Champagne.

La Grande Dame by Yayoi Kusama is available exclusively in-stores and online at Le Rouge and retails at $278 for a 750ml bottle.

ALSO READ: This 29-year-old sommelier is making her mark in a male-dominated industry

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.