Video: Common prohibited HDB renovation works which homeowners might overlook in 1 min

Most first-time HDB homeowners like you might not know that there are renovation rules you must to adhere to. When this happens, you will run the risk of getting fined or face harsh penalties.

Do you know?

The renovation rules are in place in order to prevent the following scenerios:

• Overloading the structure which may affect the structural integrity and safety of the building.

• Affecting the external facade/form of the building or public safety.

• Creating public nuisance, posing fire hazard or encroachment to public area.

• Infringing lease agreement, relevant statutory regulations or requirements, etc.

Therefore, you must do your due diligence to ensure that the renovation works do not affect or invalidate any of the warranties for the Unit and or common property of the building, and do not jeopardise the issuance of Certificate of Statutory Completion (CSC).

To help you in this, we have listed the most commonly prohibited renovation works in the following 1 +min video for your easy reference. If you have more time to spare, you can pop by the following HDB site to view the entire list of prohibited renovation works.

This article was first published in Renonation.