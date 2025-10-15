Vietnamese bag brand Chautfifth opens first physical store in Singapore

Fans or followers of Vietnamese fashion trends would probably have heard of Chautfifth.

If you adore their designs, you'd be glad to know that the bag specialist has opened its first physical store in Singapore.

In Instagram posts on Sept 20, Chautfifth shared that the brand has set up shop in Suntec City and the outlet officially opened on Sept 21.

"Chautfifth is really looking forward to seeing you," the brand wrote.

Previously, bags from Chautfifth could only be purchased on online platforms like Shopee.

The brand is known for its quirky bag designs and artsy bag charms. Apart from these, they also sell a range of shoes.

For the Singapore store, there will also be exclusive bag charms inspired by our Merlion.

"The Merlion - half lion, half fish. An icon that carries the city's story of origin. From its roar, a new charm emerges: The Singapore edition, reimagined for the Chautfifth bag," wrote the brand.

Chautfifth was established in May 2022 and opened their first store in Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Ho Chi Minh.

Address: Suntec City, 3 Temasek Blvd #01-443, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 9.30pm

[[nid:472799]]

melissateo@asiaone.com