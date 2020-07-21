Vintage clothing in Singapore: No need go Bangkok thrift liao

As you browse through the many racks of clothes, high chance you’ll find something that suits your taste, especially if you have a liking for anything from yesteryear. Plus, the items are usually one-of-a-kind, unique and fabulous - just like you!

If you want to make a statement with your clothing or just have fun with quirky pieces, then this is the list for you - and the stores are all right here in Singapore. People will say walao bro, today your clothes stylo-milo leh!