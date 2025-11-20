A trip down memory lane: Retro-themed market to be held at Safra Mount Faber from Nov 21 to 23

If you're looking to take a trip down memory lane with friends, family, or on your own, this upcoming event might be right up your alley!

Vintage Market 2025 will transform Safra Mount Faber Atrium into a retro-themed playground for all from Nov 21 to 23.

Organised by eatery and concept store Old Habits Cafe, the event will feature an interactive floor plan with over 40 vendors selling rare toys, old-school memorabilia and designer collectibles, amongst other items.

Visitors can also compete against one another for the highest scores in retro arcade games like Pac-Man, Bubble Puzzle, Donkey Kong and Galaga, as well as in a nostalgic treasure hunt and a chapteh kicking contest.

Additionally, there will be screenings of classic cartoons throughout the day on the atrium's digital waII, adding to the old-school ambience while providing visitors with a place to rest.

Old Habits Cafe will also provide food and drinks for visitors to enjoy, and local studio Encounter SG will be holding workshops for them to make custom vintage-themed coasters which they can bring home.

The three-day event will run from 12pm to 9pm on Friday and 10am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday. Entry is free for all members of the public.

More information can be found on Old Habits Cafe's social media pages.

