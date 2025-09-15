Violet Oon Group to open new casual concept Bibik Violet on Sept 29

Lovers of Peranakan cuisine can rejoice as Violet Oon Group will open a new concept, Bibik Violet, at the end of September.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (Sept 14), Bibik Violet shared a sneak peek of what customers can look forward to when it opens on Sept 29.

The short clip showed snippets of the cafe and bakery's interior, such as colourful Peranakan tiles, rattan chairs, tasseled lamp shades and trinkets.

Earlier this month on Sept 8, social impact hub Temasek Shophouse announced in a press release that Bibik Violet will open at the newly expanded space in Orchard, offering a more casual and cost-friendly counterpart to the Violet Oon brand.

Some Peranakan and local classics to look forward to include an all-day menu featuring nasi lemak, Nyonya laksa, prawn mee, kueh pie tee and buah keluak pork ribs.

Diners can also look forward to a range of confectionery, including orange sugee cake and other Nyonya kuehs, as well as kaya toast and coffee.

Prices are not yet available.

The cafe will be located in Block D of Temasek Shophouse.

Its interior will feature a blend of custom furniture with rattan accents, vintage pieces and heritage-inspired details — including original Peranakan tiles from shophouses dating back to the early 1900s.

This is to embody the "warmth, flavours and hospitality of a traditional Bibik's kitchen".

In its Instagram post, Bibik Violet stated: "In the Peranakan kitchen, 'Bibik' is the aunty who knows her way around the pots, pans, and all the stores in between. Bibik Violet is our tribute to that spirit — warm, wise and always ready with something delicious."

"With Bibik Violet, we wanted to create a space that feels casual and inviting, like dining at your favourite auntie's home," said Tay Yiming, CEO of the Violet Oon Group, in a statement.

