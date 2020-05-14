Viral clip shows life-changing method to close your cereal boxes, and here's one another tip

If you're one of those who resort to using rubber bands to tie up opened boxes of cereal, you're not alone. Or you may even throw out the boxes altogether, because who needs them when you can just seal the bag, right?

But having bags of cereal (when kiddo only likes Honey Stars and hubby's choice is Oat Bran) tied up in a haphazard manner can make your kitchen look untidy.

Here's one hack to banish the use of rubber bands for your cereal stash and make your pantry cupboard look neat and well put together at the same time.

Had to share this!!! It's only taken me 40 years, but I now know the correct way to close a cereal box. Genius. It takes... Posted by Becky Holden McGhee on Sunday, May 10, 2020

Shared by Facebook user Becky Holden McGhee, this hack shows us how we've been sealing cereal boxes the wrong way all this while.

Here's a step by step:

Step 1: Fold in the flaps on three of the four sides. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Step 2: Fold in the sides. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Step 3: Fold the last flap over and tuck it in. PHOTO: AsiaOne

While the post said that the hack will prevent the cereal from getting soggy, we're not too sure if that will work with the humidity here in Singapore. And there's the worry about ants and other household pests getting in as well.

So the best way is to combine this cereal box hack with a hack to, you guessed it, seal the bag without using a rubber band. The hack went viral a while back, and while it originally was used for sealing potato chips, it works just as well for a bag of cereal.

Seal the bag without the use of a rubber band or cliip. PHOTO: AsiaOne

For a refresher, here's how to do it.

Verdict: Try it

McGhee's life-changing Facebook clip has been viewed more than 3 million times, evidently impressing many, some of whom wished this nifty trick had been taught in school.

https://twitter.com/illWayne/status/1260548315374067718

But note that frequent opening and closing of the box may cause the box to lose its seal a little, leaving it gaping slightly at the top.

Still, if you'd like to KonMari your pantry cupboard, this is a hack that's worth keeping.

