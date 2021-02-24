Virtual marathons to participate in to run away from your problems

Covid-19 or not, it’s not going to stop marathons from happening. Check out these exciting virtual running events in Singapore this 2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic has derailed many sporting events worldwide, and the disappointment of marathon cancellations or postponements are being felt by running enthusiasts everywhere.

However, that doesn’t mean all hopes of running a marathon this year is lost — There are still running events going on, albeit virtual ones.

What is a virtual run?

A virtual run is a race that you can complete at your own pace and time. It’s essentially doing a race whenever and wherever you can. You’ll still feel as if you’re part of the crowd, even if you’re running alone in your neighbourhood park or on the treadmill.

All you have to do is register for a race and provide evidence that you have done it via various apps like Runkeeper, MapMyRun or Nike+ Run Club. Some may say that it’s possible to cheat, but you’ll only be cheating yourself (and wasting money) if you do.

So yes, we may not be able to experience the full atmosphere and adrenaline usually associated with on-site marathons any time soon. But you can still participate in virtual ones and earn some neat medals and other merchandise. Scroll on for virtual marathons happening in Singapore in 2021!

Registration deadline: Feb 28, 2021

Running period: March 1 to May 15, 2021

Cost: From $12

The budget-friendly sporting goods retailer is holding its first-ever virtual run with three categories to choose from, and exclusive race entitlements including an event shirt, a 250ml soft flask, a flask holder running belt and a runner’s pin plate.

You can opt to run 21km Anywhere (to be completed in one month), 10km Trail/Track (to be completed in one month) or the 7km Finale (to be completed at one go). Individual registration costs $15 while group registration of eight people and above costs only $12 per person.

Registration deadline: Feb 28, 2021

Running period: Until March 21,2021

Cost: From $24

Run For Light is a fun run for a good cause. In collaboration with Guide Dogs Singapore, this run aims to raise awareness and funds to enhance the quality of life for the visually impaired.

This year, Run For Light will be organising both virtual and physical marathons — an on-site 1km blindfold walk, a 5km fun run and 10km competitive run.

Finishers are entitled to race apparel, a finisher’s medal, an e-certificate, as well as various sample packs of dessert, sunscreen lotion and liquid detergent.

Running period: New runs every month

Cost: Free for social runs, from $9.50 for competitive runs

Aside from the usual runner entitlements, Leaderboard Singapore is going the extra mile by giving the best runners a chance to win prizes.

The top 30 male and female finishers per month in the Competitive category will qualify for the grand finale at the Sports Hub to take on the Physical 5km Run challenge with over $8,000 worth of prizes to be won.

But if you prefer a recreational run, pick the Social category and complete 5km or 10km at your own time and pace. There are no merch for this category because well, it’s free to sign up.

There are, however, free health and wellness video sessions you can take part in. On top of that, you get virtual goodie bags and bragging rights, if you run fast enough to get your name up in the leaderboard.

Registration deadline: March 12, 2021

Running period: Until March 31, 2021

Cost: From $35

Do good for your health and society by participating in this virtual run. Net proceeds will go towards Changi General Hospital’s (CGH) patient welfare programme, HomeCare Assist, which helps fund needy patients with chronic illness or conditions after their hospital discharge.

You can choose to run 10km, or push yourself further by going for the 50km individual run. Upon finishing your run, you’ll receive a shirt, medal and an e-cert.

Runners can also participate in the Novelty Category, where you can win unique medals for challenges such as having the most likes for your photo on Instagram, or being the first team to complete 50km.

Registration deadline: July 31, 2021

Running period: Until July 31, 2021

Cost: From $14.90

JustMove Asia is a series of virtual challenges for runners and active individuals who want to explore unique locations around Asia at their own convenience and earn high-quality collectibles.

Climb to Singapore’s highest point at Bukit Timah Hill Summit with your family and friends on the weekends, and get rewarded with a cool 3D Medal (as pictured above). Conquer it, and move on to other areas in Singapore for different types of medals!

Registration deadline: March 19, 2021

Running period: March 20, 2021 to March 28, 2021

Cost: Free, entitlements given for donations from $10 onwards

Celebrate and show your support for cancer survivors and their triumphs with Singapore Cancer Society’s TalkMed Relay for Life 2021. Participants can choose to take part, as an individual or as a team, in one of two challenge categories — the 100km challenge and My Fight Back Challenge.

Participants are challenged to clock 100km and fundraise for the cancer community by running, walking, cycling or swimming to show cancer patients that they are not alone in the fight against cancer.

My Fight Back Challenge allows participants to set up their own challenge, but it should be an activity that participants are passionate or interested in that promotes good health, body and/or mind.

Registration deadline: Ongoing

Running period: Ongoing

Cost: From USD$29.95 (S$40)

The Mount Fuji Virtual Challenge will take you through a breathtaking 74km journey to the summit of Mount Fuji, the highest volcano in Japan.

Each time you complete a distance-based exercise such as running, walking, cycling or swimming, you advance along with the map of the mountain.

Celebrate your achievement with a stunning, limited edition Mount Fuji Virtual Challenge finisher’s medal that’s sure to stand out in your medal collection.

Aside from the sweet medal, receive up to six custom virtual postcards when you reach certain milestones of your journey containing interesting information about locations around the site.

