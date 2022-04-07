Visit Louis Vuitton's free exhibition 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries featuring artwork by BTS - and other things to do this week

April ushers in the second quarter of 2022 with a bang!

From relaxed measures to the opening of the Malaysian borders, we can’t blame you if you’re at a loss of what to do with these new freedoms, but fret not. Whether you’re in the mood for music, art or comedy, there’s something for everybody in our compilation of the best things to do this week.

Checkpoint Theatre presents Occupation – Chamber Readings: Plays by Huzir Sulaiman

Celebrate two decades of captivating local plays staged by Checkpoint Theatre with a one-night-only showcase of Occupation, a tale of young love under the Japanese Occupation and a historian’s struggle with questions about her life in modern Singapore and its future.

20 years after its standout premier, acclaimed playwright Huzir Sulaiman’s Occupation has become part of Singapore’s literary canon and continues to enthral audiences. Go on a journey through memories of passion, loss and new beginnings through Claire Wong’s masterful direction and live music by Joel Nah.

Occupation – Chamber Readings: Plays by Huzir Sulaiman runs from April 5 to April 7, 2022 at Esplanade Recital Studio 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981, 8pm. Tickets are priced at $40.

Louis Vuitton 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition

Journey through the minds of 200 visionaries in a bold and prolific tribute to Louis Vuitton’s innovative legacy. 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition touches down in Singapore on its second stop around the globe celebrating the Maison’s 200th birth anniversary featuring original trunk concepts from various artistic disciplines. Witness works ranging from architect Peter Marino’s Houdini-inspired black shackled trunk and Paralympic champion Theo Curin’s pool-to-ocean trunk concept, to BTS’ trunk adorned with interpretations of the iconic “LV” logo.Louis Vuitton 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition runs from April 4 to April 27, 2022 at Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza 10 Bayfront Avenue Singapore 018956. Tickets are free.

Brickman®️ Wonders Of The World – Lego®️ Brick Exhibition Singapore

Delight your inner child as Lego takes you on a trip around the world with over 50 mind-blowing masterpieces of the globe’s most iconic landmarks. Constructed by Ryan McNaught, one of only 22 Lego Certified Professionals in the world, the Brickman Wonders Of The World exhibition proves that Legos aren’t just for kids.

Itching to create your own work of art after gazing at the wondrous Lego creations? Let your imagination run wild within the interactive Master Builder Zones and build your own masterpiece!

Brickman®️ Wonders Of The World – Lego®️ Brick Exhibition Singapore runs from now till July 3, 2022 at 15 Science Centre Rd, Singapore 609081. Tickets are priced at $23.

Tartuffe: The Imposter

Another theatrical classic hits the Wild Rice stage in a new dynamic reimagination of playwright Molière’s satirical masterpiece, Tartuffe: The Imposter. Celebrating the French icon’s 400th birthday, Joel Tan’s inspired new script is a darkly comedic tale of a wealthy family’s downfall at the hands of Tartuffe, a charming and seductive con artist masquerading as a man of faith.

Glen Goei skilfully directs a stellar cast, led by Ivan Heng and Benjamin Chow, through the telling of this cautionary tale on religious hypocrisy and false prophets, and the consequences of disregarding the misdeeds of the “pious”.

Tartuffe: The Imposter runs from April 7 to April 24, 2022 at Wild Rice @ Funan 107 North Bridge Rd, Level 4, Singapore 179105. Tue-Fri 7.30pm, Sat 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sun 2pm and 7pm. Tickets are priced from $40 to $90.

Ray Chen plays Sibelius

Soar to the peak of musicality during the Sibelius Violin Concerto, a widely celebrated composition within classical music, performed by violin superstar Ray Chen in his return to Singapore.

Accompanied by the Singapore National Youth Orchestra as well as the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), and led by SSO Chief Conductor Hans Graf, dismantle all false notions that classical music is boring in a gala night of epic proportions.

Ray Chen Plays Sibelius runs on April 8, 2022 at Esplanade Concert Hall 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981, 7.30pm. Tickets are priced from $25 to $108.

This article was first published in City Nomads.