Visiting popular destinations? These countries are implementing tourist tax

As the travel industry continues to show signs of recovery, travellers are at a gallop to visit many of the world’s favourite tourist destinations. Some governing authorities, however, are concerned with the possibility of over-tourism as an impact of this phenomenon. As such, numerous countries are turning to tourist taxes as a means of mitigating the situation.

In this article, we have gathered information about the countries applying taxes on tourists. Be sure to factor in the extra costs if you’re planning to visit any of the destinations listed below.

Tourist tax news

Numerous governments have announced their plans to start imposing taxes on tourists in 2023 and beyond. Listed below are the cities and countries that will apply taxes on tourists in the immediate future:

Barcelona (Spain) – Starting on April 1, 2023

Valencia (Spain) – Starting at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024

Venice (Italy) – Starting in the summer of 2023

Thailand – Starting at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024

Why do some countries impose tourist taxes?

Many governments are now grappling with the issue of over-tourism. In an effort to balance the economic benefits of tourism with the need to preserve their natural and cultural heritage, an increasing number of countries are turning to the implementation of tourist taxes.

These taxes are designed to mitigate the negative effects of over-tourism, such as overcrowding, environmental degradation, and strain on local infrastructure.

Countries applying taxes on tourists

The following countries are currently imposing taxes on tourists.

Austria

As travellers flock to Austria once more, they will be greeted with a new addition to their hotel bill: an overnight accommodation tax. This levy varies by province, and in the charming city of Vienna, visitors can expect to pay an additional 3.02 per cent per person per night when staying at a hotel.

Belgium

When visiting Belgium, travelers will be subject to a tourist tax when staying at accommodation places throughout the country. The cost of this tax varies based on the location of the hotel, its size and its rating, but generally, it is around USD 8.15 (S$10.71) per person per night.

Bhutan

Travelers to Bhutan can expect to pay a relatively high tourist tax, especially during peak season. This tax typically includes a cost of USD 247 per day, but it also covers a range of expenses, including accommodation, a guide, transportation within the country, entry fees to attractions, and food.

Bulgaria

Tourists visiting Bulgaria are required to pay a small nightly fee, typically around USD 1.63 per person, for their overnight stays. This fee may vary depending on the region of the country and the type of accommodation.

The Caribbeans

Many Caribbean islands require tourists to pay taxes upon arrival; these taxes are usually included in the departure fee and the cost of hotel accommodation. The islands include:

Aruba

Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados

The Bahamas

Bonaire

Bermuda

The British Virgin Islands

Dominica

The Cayman Islands

The Dominican Republic

Haiti

Grenada

Jamaica

St. Kitts and Nevis

Montserrat

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Maarten

Trinidad and Tobago

The US Virgin Islands

The amount of taxes charged to tourists varies depending on their destination and type of accommodation, with rates ranging from USD 14 to 48.

Croatia

Croatia has been implementing a tourist tax for several years, and in 2019 they increased the fee, particularly during the peak summer season. Tourists visiting Croatia have to pay a fee of around USD 1.45 per night per person for their accommodation during their stay.

Czech Republic

In the Czech Republic, only tourists visiting the capital city of Prague are required to pay a tourist tax. The fee for staying in Prague is around USD 1 per night per person for a maximum of 60 nights. It is important to note that this tax only applies to individuals over the age of 18.

France

France has implemented a tourist tax which is added to the hotel bills of visitors. The amount that tourists have to pay when staying in France varies by city but will be no higher than USD 4 per person per night.

Germany

In certain German municipalities, visitors may be subject to a tax when staying in a hotel. The fee is generally around 5per cent of the total cost of the hotel stay.

Greece

The amount of tourist tax that visitors to Greece are required to pay can vary depending on the type of accommodation they choose. The fee can reach up to USD 4 per night per room.

Hungary

In Budapest, Hungary, visitors staying in accommodation places must pay an additional fee of 4per cent, based on the cost of their room. This tax is specifically applied to visitors of the capital city.

Indonesia

Indonesia has implemented a tourist tax in the popular destination of Bali, which was introduced in 2019. Visitors are required to pay a fee of USD 9.78.

Italy

Other cities in Italy, in addition to Venice, have also implemented tourist taxes. One example is Rome, which charges a fee for foreign visitors ranging from USD 3.26 to 7.21 per person per night.

Japan

Tourists visiting Japan are required to pay a departure tax of around USD 8.69 when leaving the country. The fee is used to manage the tourism sector more effectively, according to authorities.

Malaysia

Tourists staying in Malaysia will be required to pay a nightly fee, which on average is around USD 4, depending on the type of accommodation they choose.

New Zealand

Other than Australian visitors, travellers coming to New Zealand are required to pay USD 22.82 as a tourist tax.

The Netherlands

Visitors to the Netherlands can expect an additional 7 per cent charge for their hotel room as part of the country’s tourist tax rules.

Portugal

All travelers over the age of 13 will be subject to Portugal’s tourist tax of about USD 2 per night. The tax applies only to the first seven days of the stay.

Slovenia

The tourist tax here is based on the accommodation type, which is also influenced by its location. It costs around USD 3 in larger cities.

Spain

Some regions in Spain other than the aforementioned cities have applied tourist tax. The tourist tax amounts to as high as USD 4, depending on the type of accommodation.

Switzerland

Based on the location, visitors coming to Switzerland may have to pay around USD 2.39 per night. This only applies if their stay period is under 40 days.

USA

In the United States, most places that offer lodging to tourists charge taxes on the rental of the accommodation. The taxes can be as high as 17 per cent of the total hotel bill.

