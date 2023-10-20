Visitors driving up to Genting Highlands to be charged one-time fee

Motorists to Genting Highlands in the state of Pahang will be charged a one-time fee for entering the popular tourist destination, Malaysia's Sin Chew Daily reported on Thursday (Oct 19).

The toll will be operated by Lingkaran Cekap, a subsidiary of Genting Malaysia, which operates the SkyWorlds Theme Park and casinos at Resorts World Genting.

Motorists will have to pay the toll just once when going up the hill, a consultant for Lingkaran Cekap told the Malaysian daily.

She said the road was built and then has been privately maintained by Genting Malaysia since the 1960s.

No decision has been made on the amount of the toll, nor when the fee will kick in.

However, the Pahang state government seemed to be in the dark over the plans.

"We (state government) have never discussed the proposed toll. I am gathering further details on the matter. Let me get more information about it first," State Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairwoman Leong Yu Man told English-language daily New Straits Times.

Lingkaran Cekap is also in charge of roadworks in Genting. These include slope and landscape maintenance, landslide repairs, as well as street light maintenance and the clearing of fallen trees, the consultant said, with road repairs being frequently carried out and racking up costs.

More than one toll station will be set up at Gohtong Jaya and the mid-hill section of Genting, the consultant confirmed. This means motorists going up the hill from Kuala Lumpur, or from the direction of Batang Kali, will be subject to the toll charges.

Photos of a toll gantry being constructed near Gohtong Jaya, a town close to the hill's peak, appeared online on Sunday.

It is unclear if the charges will be uniformly applied across all vehicle types, such as private cars and tour buses.

