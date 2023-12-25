Vistara flying Pune-Singapore route 6 times weekly

Indian airline Vistara has announced an expansion in its flight schedule, with the Pune to Singapore route set to operate six days a week. According to Wego's reports, flights on this new schedule are expected to commence on Dec 17, 2023.

[embed]https://twitter.com/airvistara/status/1736347996089098445[/embed]

The Pune-Singapore route, operated by Vistara, connects the Pune International Airport to Singapore's Changi Airport. It is one of the two direct international connections available from the Pune airport.

Vistara's move to increase frequency on this route is responsive to the growing demand for Indian travellers to travel to Singapore, also known as the Lion City.

Here is the schedule for flights on this route, obtained from Vistara's official website.

The prices and timings are accurate at the time of the writing.

Pune - Singapore

flight number UK111, available six days a week (every day except Saturday)

departs from Pune at 2:10 AM, and arrives in Singapore at 10:30 AM

flight duration: 5 hours 50 minutes

rices start from INR 13,810 (S$220)

Singapore - Pune

flight number UK110, available six days a week (every day except Saturday)

departs from Singapore at 11:40 AM, and arrives in Pune at 3:10 PM

flight duration: 6 hours

rices start from INR 17,400

This article was first published in Wego.