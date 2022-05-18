Vivian Lai has permanently closed 3 out of 4 of her bubble tea stores, but it isn't because business is bad

After less than three years of operations, Teabrary's Esplanade Xchange outlet pulled down its shutters for the last time.

In an Instagram post on Monday (May 16), the beverage brand, which was founded by actress Vivian Lai, announced that the store will be permanently closed from May 16 onwards.

While some may assume that this is because the brand is doing badly, a spokesperson from Teabrary's marketing team told AsiaOne otherwise.

Instead, Teabrary is looking to expand to other parts of Singapore and currently wants to focus on its research and design (R&D) process, she revealed. The brand is also on the hunt for new store spaces.

As of now, only its Le Quest Mall outlet remains open. Its Fook Hai Building, Esplanade Xchange and Holland Village Taste Gourmet Market outlets have permanently shuttered, the spokesperson confirmed.

The chain also has branches in Taiwan, Cambodia, China and Myanmar.

