Vivid pink diamond sells for $40.3m at Christie's auction

Reuters
A model holds a 18,18 carat pink diamond called 'Fortune Pink' that could fetch 30 million US dollars (S$42 million) during a preview at Christie’s before the auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland on Nov 2, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters

GENEVA - The largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond ever put up for auction sold for 28.4 million Swiss francs (S$40.3 million) at a Christie's sale of rare jewels on Tuesday (Nov 8), the auctioneer said.

The Fortune Pink Diamond - which weighs 18.18 carats, which Christie's had called a fortuitous number for Asian collectors - had been estimated to go for US$25 million (S$35 million) to US$35 million.

The largest vivid pink diamond sold at Christie's was the 18.96-carat Winston Pink Legacy, which got US$50.4 million in 2018, a world record price per carat for a pink diamond sold at auction.

