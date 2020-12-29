Vivocity is home to the largest adidas Originals store in Southeast Asia and it's a haven for sneakerheads

What and where is HOTO?
Dubbed the Home of the Originals (HOTO), the new flagship store recently opened its doors on Friday, 18 December 2020. The outlet, located in Vivocity spans across four units, offering an extensive range of the latest and widest range of adidas Originals products in the region.
Sneakers Collectors Lounge
But what makes it any different from the other stores?
Well, at HOTO, sneaker and streetwear fans will be able to get first dibs on exclusive launches from the brand.
Not to mention, you’ll also be able to find a one-of-a-kind ‘Sneakers Collectors lounge’, which will display an extensive sneaker collection that includes the rarest of adidas sneakers, owned by adidas Originals fans in Singapore.
‘Creativity from Home, for Home'
The design of the store also pays homage to the local sneaker community in Singapore — giving the store its own character.
In an official statement, Petr Stastny, Country Manager of adidas Singapore said, “Our largest flagship adidas Originals store in Southeast Asia is a one-of-a-kind experience for all sneaker or streetwear fans.
We wanted to bring the concept of ‘home’ to our fans while creating a strong local identity – a reflection of the community here. We’re proud to collaborate with local Creators to co-create artwork that features iconic Singaporean elements. These creations are also a reflection of the cultures which form our creative community locally.
With HOTO, we hope to help people find their distinctive styles and be able to creatively express themselves, as well as draw inspiration from the co-creations we’ve worked on with leading Creators in Singapore to reflect the world we live in.”
With a variety of art installations within the store, you’ll notice the different works by four of our very own homegrown artists – Clogtwo, Yang, SONG and Mightyellow. Each of these installations are inspired by the different elements in Singapore.
ALL-CITY by Clogtwo
“ALL-CITY represents an ecosystem that protects, houses and connects homegrown champions, much like Singapore and adidas Originals does. The concept is rooted in the core idea of MechaSoul.Engineering™, which gives rise to the wires, cables and circuitry that interlink the elements of Singapore with the adidas Originals Trefoil icon.”
29125 by Yang
“29125 is a three-piece conversation. A code passed from one to the other — a story lived and told by three youthful companions. Weaving in the design elements of Singaporean void decks, which forms the backdrop to the Singaporean youth’s first contact with sport, this sculpture celebrates the uninhibited spirit of adolescence.”
Gardens by the Beat & Merlion in Motion by SONG
“My inspiration has always come from the culture diversity of Singapore, inspired mainly by Buddhism and Hinduism. I wanted this project to be a reflection of the magical city that we live in by pulling from iconic imagery like that of the Merlion and the Marina Bay Sands skyline, but with a touch of SONG madness and surrealism.”
Tropical Playground by Mightyellow
“My mural is a nod to Singapore’s evolution from tropical jungle to trading port, to a vibrant garden city. Rambutan characters playfully exit a tree—jumping, swinging, tying their shoelaces and getting ready for some fun, evoking the youthful individuality and spirit of independence that best represent adidas Originals. All this is set against a backdrop of mangroves and wild nutmeg—a tropical playground for those who are game for adventure.”
The adidas Originals flagship store is now open at VivoCity and will be located at B1-05/06/07/11.
This article was first published in Her World Online.