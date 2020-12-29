Vivocity is home to the largest adidas Originals store in Southeast Asia and it's a haven for sneakerheads

We all know the saying, “A woman can never have enough shoes”. With that being said, the sneaker scene and culture here in Singapore is booming. Though there are many stores out there offering a wide range of kicks for your everyday wear, there is one in particular that you should take note of. Enter HOTO — adidas’ largest Originals store in Singapore and Southeast Asia. What and where is HOTO? Adidas Originals Flagship — Vivocity Singapore

PHOTO: Adidas Singapore Dubbed the Home of the Originals (HOTO), the new flagship store recently opened its doors on Friday, 18 December 2020. The outlet, located in Vivocity spans across four units, offering an extensive range of the latest and widest range of adidas Originals products in the region.

Sneakers Collectors Lounge

Sneakers Collectors Lounge

PHOTO: Adidas Singapore But what makes it any different from the other stores? Well, at HOTO, sneaker and streetwear fans will be able to get first dibs on exclusive launches from the brand. Not to mention, you’ll also be able to find a one-of-a-kind ‘Sneakers Collectors lounge’, which will display an extensive sneaker collection that includes the rarest of adidas sneakers, owned by adidas Originals fans in Singapore.

‘Creativity from Home, for Home'

PHOTO: Adidas Singapore The design of the store also pays homage to the local sneaker community in Singapore — giving the store its own character.

In an official statement, Petr Stastny, Country Manager of adidas Singapore said, “Our largest flagship adidas Originals store in Southeast Asia is a one-of-a-kind experience for all sneaker or streetwear fans.

We wanted to bring the concept of ‘home’ to our fans while creating a strong local identity – a reflection of the community here. We’re proud to collaborate with local Creators to co-create artwork that features iconic Singaporean elements. These creations are also a reflection of the cultures which form our creative community locally.

With HOTO, we hope to help people find their distinctive styles and be able to creatively express themselves, as well as draw inspiration from the co-creations we’ve worked on with leading Creators in Singapore to reflect the world we live in.”

PHOTO: Adidas Singapore With a variety of art installations within the store, you’ll notice the different works by four of our very own homegrown artists – Clogtwo, Yang, SONG and Mightyellow. Each of these installations are inspired by the different elements in Singapore.

This article was first published in Her World Online.