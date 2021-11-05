Voilah! France Singapore Festival is back!

Nous somme de retour meaning "we are back" in French sets the tone for the festival's 37th year. Back with an array of events ranging from gourmet food experiences to film screenings, Voilah! is a prelude to the country before you book your flight there.

In theatres

With over 50 different activities, it may be frazzling to choose which to go for first. Starting off easy, a timeless piece — The Little Prince, A Musical Journey narrated by Hossan Leong and performed by the Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on Nov 3.

They will also be the first musical production to use hologram technology in Singapore.

Melomaniacs can anticipate performances such as Like Nothing Else (Esplanade Theatres on the Bay on the Nov 4), Le Grand Jazz (Capitol Theatre on the Nov 5) and La Fontaine in Music (SOTA Concert Hall from the Nov 8 to 9).

The latter will be a celebration of music in tribute to the late Michael Legrand and Jean de La Fontaine.

In cinemas

A range of films surrounding the values of French cinemas — sensitivity, feelings and passion will also be showcased at Alliance Francaise, selected Shaw Theatres and The Projector.

His Excellency Marc Abensour, Ambassador of France to Singapore, recommends the film, Blackbox. Released in 2020, it revolves around a young genius, Matthieu Vasseur, who is on a mission to solve the mystery of a deadly plane crash.

In restaurants

Everyone is invited over to Atlas for a spread of French-inspired cocktails and delicacies the likes of Saucisson, Bayonne ham, chicken liver pate or to Les Amis Chef's Table for a caviar and cheese tasting with the three Michelin-starred chef himself, Sebastian Lepinoy.

As part of their sustainability efforts this year, Voilah! is also aiming to be the first zero-net festival by offsetting carbon emissions.

Exhibitions on climate change and environmental issues at Gardens by the Bay and Singapore Science Centre are included in the round-up as well.

Visit their website for more information.

