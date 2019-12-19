Volcanic eruption shines spotlight on New Zealand's adventure tourism

Adventure tourism is a key part of New Zealand's international appeal but the recent White Island volcano eruption is a tragic reminder that such activities carry genuine risks that must be better explained to travellers, experts say.

The South Pacific nation offers a wealth of adrenaline-fuelled pursuits, from heli-skiiing on snow-capped mountains to ballooning and blackwater rafting through caves.

Some, such as bungee-jumping, jet-boating and Zorbing - where you hurl yourself down a hill inside an inflatable ball - were invented or popularised in a country that prides itself on catering to intrepid visitors.

The tourism industry as a whole is among New Zealand's biggest earners, generating over NZ$16 billion (S$14.3 billion) and attracting 3.8 million international visitors annually.

"Adventure tourism is a massive sector in New Zealand. We are promoting ourselves as the adventure capital of the world," said Prof Michael Lueck, a tourism expert at Auckland University of Technology.

New Zealand is also renowned for its rugged landscapes, which feature prominently in films such as Kiwi director Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings.

Day trips to White Island combined both, taking tourists including cruise ship passengers to a desolately beautiful island off the North Island coast where they could experience the thrill of standing on an active volcano.

Instead, at least 16 people are believed to have died and dozens suffered horrific burns when 47 tourists and guides were caught on the island during last week's eruption.

The disaster has raised questions about why tourists were allowed on a volcano where experts had recently raised threat levels, as well as broader issues about the regulation of risky activities in the tourism sector.

"There will be bigger questions in relation to this event," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told parliament after the eruption.

"These questions must be asked, and they must be answered."