Volkswagen and Skoda to bring lineup of attractive cars and offers to Cars@Expo

We're certain you've already got a visit to the Cars@Expo event highlighted on your calendars, but just in case you need more convincing still to make the trip down, Volkswagen and Skoda have announced that they will be both heading down to the event with a host of offers just for you!

Volkswagen will be heading to the fair with family-favourites including the Tiguan and Arteon. These cars will be competing with the new Cat A COE-eligible 129bhp Golf for your attention at the Volkswagen stand.

But we reckon most eyes will be directed quite lustfully at the Golf in "Life Plus" trim and the Golf GTI. Both of these cars will be offered at the fair complete with a complimentary Oettinger body kit upgrade, which comes with a front splitter, rear diffuser, and roof spoiler, adding another stylish touch to the already iconic design of your hatchback.

If this lineup appeals, you'll be glad to not that those who secure their new Volkswagen at Cars@Expo stand to win attractive prizes including cash vouchers worth $688, after sales credits worth $388, petrol gift cards worth $500, and lifestyle merchandise worth $288!

Skoda, meanwhile, will be showcasing the performance-oriented Skoda Octavia RS at Cars@Expo, alongside the new and Cat A COE-eligible variants of the Octavia and Scala, sure to appeal to the smart and clever buyer.

The brand will be at the fair with event-exclusive discounts of up to $17,000, while each Skoda purchased there will also net you a chance to win prizes including cash vouchers worth $1,888, an iPad Pro worth $1,249, travel vouchers worth $1,500 or a trip for two to Japan worth up to $3,888.

Every Skoda purchased at Cars@Expo will also be entitled to a five-year warranty, complimentary three-year servicing, one-year road tax, accessory upgrades, and a complimentary paint protection package!

