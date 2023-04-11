Volkswagen Golf now available with a Cat A COE eligible 129bhp output

Just a month after Volkswagen featured this giant smiley face in its showroom in celebration of the United Nations' International Day of Happiness, it is now giving fans of the Volkswagen Golf another reason to smile, as the car is now eligible for registration here in Singapore with a Cat A COE.

Volkswagen Singapore has announced that it is now offering the Golf hatchback here with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that now pushes out a total of 129bhp, alongside a peak torque of 200Nm.

Paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, this new Golf will hit the 100km/h mark from a standstill in 9.4 seconds, while returning a claimed fuel economy of 20.8km/L, thanks to the use of a 48V mild hybrid system, alongside Active Cylinder Management technology.

The new 129bhp output will see the car hitting 100km/h from a standstill in 9.4 seconds.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

For comparison, the 148bhp Golf will complete the same sprint in 8.5 seconds, while achieving the same claimed fuel economy.

And you won't be missing out on features with this new Golf as well.

The car will be available here in the 'Life' trim that comes with the firm's 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro system alongside Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. This trim will also get front and rear parking sensors, along with a rear view camera, and the firm's Side Assist assistance system, which will warn you of dangerous lane changes if it detects a vehicle in your blind spot.

Plenty of reasons to smile indeed.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.