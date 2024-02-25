The Volkswagen Golf R-Line could be the car that you never knew you needed

So, this is the Volkswagen Golf R-Line, which, as described in our earlier news story from July 2023, is powered by a 130 horsepower, 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Here's why we think that it's one of the most practical cars to own and drive in Singapore right now.

It has a crazy good fuel economy to power ratio

So the Volkswagen Golf in Singapore no longer has the 150 horsepower launch edition engine, but that's for the better as the car is no longer sitting in the more expensive Category B COE.

It's less powerful, but also very much more economical. How does 5.9l/100km sound to you? That's the average economy we recorded after a week of driving one all around Singapore, and it's even better than the car's official rating of 6.3l/100km.

The engine's 130 horsepower isn't one for sprinting ahead, but blame that on the COE categorisation rather than on VW. After all, Volkswagen did its level best to sell a Golf that's right at the power limit for a Category A COE.

Still, it's a very flexible engine with a wide powerband. Paired with VW's proven seven-speed twin clutch gearbox, it's an easy driver everywhere.

The mild hybrid tech allows the car to coast on the highway with the engine off, and it picks up seamlessly when the driver accelerates again. It's so smooth that the passengers will not even notice the engine quietly shutting off on the highway.

It has a spacious and awesomely kitted out interior

You don't need a car that goes fast and costs a lot to maintain, but having one that looks good surely ranks high on the 'want' list. The Golf R-Line gets racy sports seats for the front passengers and ergonomic R-Line steering wheel. Printed carbon gray inserts highlight the dashboard. Granted, it's not real carbon fibre, but the these OEM prints are hard-wearing and will last the lifetime of the car.

One of the Golf's greatest assets is how roomy it is inside for a hatchback, and five adults can be seated comfortably in here. The boot is roomy, with a split-level floor that can hide extra goodies beneath or lowered to accommodate taller items.

Native GPS navigation and wireless phone connectivity on the 10-inch screen round off the highly practical nature of the car.

It has an aggro but not loud bodykit

This isn't the 320 horsepower Golf R, but the R-Line. There's a huge difference in that the cars are very different under the skin. The Golf R-Line still looks dynamic and sporty but it has less than half the power of the Golf R, plus it also has a much simpler chassis setup.

So there's a little R logo on the front intake grille, and the rear end has what looks like four exhaust tips nestled within the rear bumper. 18-inch wheels give it a sporty stance together with its lowered and slightly stiffer sports suspension. A low-profile roof spoiler tops off the car's angular, assertive shape.

It's a car that's capable of carrying a lot of speed through the curves even though it doesn't have the outright punch of a true sports car. Yet the benefits of the car's great fuel economy will be the winning factor for many potential owners.

The auto retail business in Singapore has always been a tricky beast to navigate, and while many will no doubt miss a more powerful Volkswagen Golf, this present car nudges at the very upper edge of a Category A COE eligibility, which essentially means it is as affordable as the dealership can make it. Is it worth a look? We certainly think so!

This article was first published in CarBuyer.