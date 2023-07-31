Volkswagen Group Singapore launches its mid-year sale with discounts of up to $75k

There's no escaping the fact that cars are terrifyingly expensive in Singapore right now thanks to the double whammy of high COE prices and additional ARF taxes. Fewer people are buying, and that's not just a rumour. Statistics from the Land Transport Authority reveal that 45,442 new cars were registered in 2021. In 2022, just 30,939 new cars were sold.

The first half of 2023 saw just 13,224 new cars registered in Singapore, so don't expect it to surpass the 2022 total sales figures by the time the end of the year rolls around.

Car dealerships are trying their best to bring customers back though, and Volkswagen Group Singapore has announced its mid-year sales campaigns for Volkswagen and Skoda, set to run until August 9, 2023.

The dealership claims that you can now save up to S$75,000 over the regular retail price on some of its lineup, with prices for Skoda cars starting from S$148,900 with COE and Volkswagens starting from S$155,900 with COE.

Volkswagen's Arteon sedan is going for S$229,900 with COE, the cheapest it has been for a long time.

On the weekend of July 29 and 30, the Volkswagen Kombi ice cream van will be on site to serve up some sweet treats, and egg terrarium-making workshops, where you can craft your very own personalised terrarium to take home, are also on the menu.

Participants in the test drives will be entitled to join the brand's hands-on workshops but you must register online at the Volkswagen Group Singapore website to secure your spot, as each workshop session accommodates only the first eight people. The workshop sessions will run on July 29 and 30 from 1.00pm to 1.30pm and 2.00pm to 2.30pm on both event days.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.