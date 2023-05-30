Volkswagen Group Singapore is the new Cupra dealer in town

Volkswagen Group Singapore (VGS) will be the sole distributor for Cupra vehicles from the June 1, 2023 onwards.

PHOTO: Carbuyer

For the uninitiated, the Cupra brand is an offshoot of Seat's performance arm, producing up-tuned "hotter" variants of Seat models such as the Cupra León and Cupra Ateca.

As the group welcomes the Cupra brand to its portfolio — that already includes Volkswagen and Skoda — VGS will represent all 'volume' brands under the Volkswagen Group umbrella.

In addition to taking the distributorship and dealership rights, all existing Cupra and Seat owners will be able to send their cars to VGS for servicing and maintenance.

VGS will offer complimentary vehicle inspections and deals on service packages as well as service voucher giveaways. The exact details of the aforementioned offers will be officially revealed on June 1.

While Cupra vehicle owners will only be able to send their cars to VGS for servicing, Seat owners may choose between sending their cars to VGS or the incumbent Vertex Euro Motors Pte Ltd for servicing until the end of 2023.

VGS will begin selling Cupra vehicles in 2024, and we've heard it on the grapevine that the first model headed for Singapore will be the Cupra Born, a fully electric hatchback.

The Cupra Born. PHOTO: Carbuyer

We know that Vertex Euro Motors will clear their existing stock of Seat vehicles by the end of the year, but the fate of the Spanish brand beyond 2023 remains unclear.

PHOTO: Carbuyer

"The Cupra brand's positioning, character and electrified models fit well with our plans," says Dr Kurt Leitner, Managing Director of Volkswagen Group Singapore, "Electrification is not just our focus but the Volkswagen Group's. By 2030, every second Group vehicle delivered globally is expected to be all-electric."

The introduction of the Cupra brand reflects the group's plans to bring in clean energy models, plans which are in line with Singapore's push toward electrifying the vehicle population.

ALSO READ: BMW reveals the Concept Touring Coupe

This article was first published in CarBuyer.