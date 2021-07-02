Volkswagen reveals the new Polo GTI performance supermini

Volkswagen has revealed the new Polo GTI performance supermini.

Compact sportiness

The compact hatchback will be front-wheel-drive only and powered by a turbocharged two-litre producing 204bhp and 320Nm of torque.

The engine has a dual injection system with combined direct and intake-manifold fuel injection, four core processors for its engine control unit, and an electronic valve-lift system on the inlet side.

It will be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The car now has dynamic indicators at the rear.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

All this is enough to give the Volkswagen Polo GTI a century sprint time of 6.5 seconds.

A sports chassis, tailored specially to the car, also claims to offer high driving dynamics, safe neutrality and a high degree of driving comfort.

Said chassis also drops the ride height of the GTI by 15mm compared to the regular Polo.

Striking new design

PHOTO: Volkswagen

On the exterior, the Volkswagen Polo GTI will get the firm’s IQ.Light LED matrix head lights as standard.

An illuminated radiator grille bar will highlight the distinctive GTI red bar as well as the honeycomb-shaped ventilation grilles.

At the rear, the Polo GTI gets newly-designed LED tail-lights with animated brake light and integrated dynamic indicators.

GTI-specific bumpers give the compact sports car an even more commanding and broader visual presence on the roads.

The Volkswagen Polo GTI is offered in five exterior colours: Deep Black Pearl Effect, Smoke Grey Metallic, Kings Red Metallic, Pure White Uni, and Reef Blue Metallic, the latter three of which can be combined with a contrasting black roof as an option.

17-inch alloy wheels are standard, with optional 18-inch alloys also available.

Dynamic cabin

All Polo GTIs get a 10.25-inch instrument cluster in the cabin.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

Inside, the Volkswagen Polo GTI gets the firm’s MIB3.1 infotainment system.

This means the car will offer state-of-the-art connectivity thanks to an integrated eSIM, allowing access to Volkswagen’s We Connect online services.

Features like natural voice control, access to streaming services and a cloud-based personalisation will also be available depending on trim level.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are also wireless.

Elsewhere, the car retains its GTI-typical Titanium Black trim on the roof pillars and roof liner.

Contrast red stitching also continues to appear on the multi-functional, leather sports steering wheel, the gear lever trim and the seat surfaces.

An optional six-speaker 300W Beats sound system also is available, with its amplifier located under the floor in the variable cargo area to save space.

Speaking of which, luggage capacity of the Volkswagen Polo GTI is 351 litres.

This article was first published in Torque.