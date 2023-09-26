Volkswagen Singapore unveils exclusive September promotions

Volkswagen Singapore is introducing a range of exclusive offers and promotions for the month of September!

Travelling for leisure? You'll be glad to note that Volkswagen Singapore has launched its first-ever Touareg leasing programme. From just $5,999 a month, the programme will net you an all-inclusive package including warranty, servicing, wear and tear parts replacement, on top of a guaranteed replacement vehicle, 24-hour roadside assistance, insurance, and road tax coverage.

From now until Dec 3, 2023, customers will be able to get the Caddy from $63,400 before COE

Joining this leasing programme means you won't have to put down any downpayment, and you'll even get the opportunity to purchase the vehicle at the end of the lease, on top of reduced maintenance expenses. Those that opt into the leasing programme will additionally be to drive the Touareg into Malaysia, where its powerful V6 engine and air suspension are sure to impress! More information on the Volkswagen Touareg is available here.

But for those travelling for business, Volkswagen Singapore also has a new promotion for the Caddy. Perfect for a diverse suite of commercial demands, the van is available from $63,400 before COE, and comes with a complimentary solar film (installation included), a Thinkware in-car camera for an additional set of eyes on the road, one year of road tax coverage, three years of warranty, and complimentary servicing - all available from now until Dec 31, 2023.

The business-minded are sure to be pleased with the spacious and customisable cargo area available in the Caddy, alongside its efficient 2.0-litre TDI engine with its 121bhp output and 320Nm of peak torque. It also boasts a 21.7km/L fuel consumption rate, as well as a service interval of 20,000km minimising your downtime.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.