Volkswagen T-Cross launched in Singapore

The Volkswagen T-Cross has finally debuted in Singapore, more than ten months after its appearance in January at the Singapore Motorshow.

The T-Cross essentially replaces the CrossPolo as Volkswagen’s entry-level crossover. It is the the smallest in the lineup, and is followed by the mid-size Tiguan and larger Touareg SUV models.

Prices for the T-Cross R-Line 1.0 TSI start from $128,900.

Volkswagen T-Cross: Looking large

The T-Cross actually looks larger than its 4235mm overall length. Like other VW models, its overall design is handsome and understated. This crossover’s bonnet and profile are filled with sharp lines, giving it a dynamic look.

The rear end looks more striking than the front, with a reflective strip “linking” the two C-shaped LED tail-lights together. Eight paintwork options are available.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

Three Design Packages are also available for drivers who want a snazzier look. Opting for Black, Energetic Orange or Bamboo Garden Green. Choose Energetic Orange, for instance, and certain components such as the wing mirror housings and wheels will be finished in orange.

Despite its compact size, the Volkswagen T-Cross has a 2551mm wheelbase, which does give it a roomier than expected interior.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

Accommodations

The Volkswagen T-Cross has a digital cockpit comprised of a 10.25-inch Active Info Display and an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system

The Active Info Display or instrument panel has three different layouts for the driver to choose from. Meanwhile, the infotainment system’s standard features include Apple CarPlay and gesture controls.

Also on hand to entertain passengers is the Beats audio system. It has an output of 300 watts, an eight-channel amplifier and a subwoofer in the boot to help add oomph to the sound.

For convenience, front passengers have a pair of USB-C ports for charging their smartphones, along with a wireless charging tray. Another pair of USB-C ports is available for backseat passengers.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

Boot capacity in the Volkswagen T-Cross is 385 litres with the rear seats in place, and 455 litres when the bench is slid forwards. With the backrests folded, the boot volume expands to 1281 litres, which Volkswagen says is the largest in the segment.

Standard safety features in the T-Cross include Automatic Post-Collision Braking System, Park Assist with Park Distance Control, and a Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator.

Peppy Powertrain

Powering the Volkswagen T-Cross is a turbocharged 1-litre 3-cylinder engine that produces 114hp (85kW, 115PS) and 200Nm.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

This is smaller but more powerful than the turbocharged 1.2-litre inline-4 that motivated the T-Cross’ predecessor, the CrossPolo.

Volkswagen claims that the T-Cross takes 10.2 seconds to finish the century sprint, and has a combined consumption figure of 19.2km/L or 5.2L/100km.

Price and availability

The Volkswagen T-Cross is available at Volkswagen Centre Singapore. For a limited period, prices will start from $128,900 (including COE) for R-Line 1.0 TSI model.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

Click here to find out more about the Volkswagen T-Cross.